San Diego FC Signs Goalkeeper Jacob Jackson
Published on May 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has signed free agent goalkeeper Jacob Jackson guaranteed through 2026 with a Club option through the 2027 MLS Sprint Season
Jackson 26, returns to SDFC for a second stint. A San Diego native, Jackson, first joined SDFC selected in Stage 1 of the 2024 MLS Re-Entry Draft, picking up his contract option for the 2025 MLS season cementing his name in SDFC history forming part of the Club's 2026 Inaugural Season roster.
On July 30, 2025, FC Dallas acquired Jackson from SDFC in exchange for a natural third-round pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft. He made his debut in the 19th minute of a match after starting goalkeeper Michael Collodi was sent off. Jackson delivered a standout performance, recording 12 saves to secure a 1-1 draw against St. Louis CITY SC on Sept. 6, 2025, at Energizer Park, earning MLS Player of the Matchday honors for Week 32.
Overall, Jackson made four appearances (three starts) and recorded one clean sheet for FC Dallas before parting ways with the club at the end of the 2025 season.
Transaction: SDFC signs free agent goalkeeper Jacob Jackson guaranteed through 2026 with a Club option through the 2027 MLS Sprint Season
Name: Jacob Jackson
Position: Goalkeeper
Height: 5-11
Weight: 190
Born: 4/25/2000
Age: 26
Birthplace: San Diego, CA
Pronunciation: JAY-kub JACK-sun
For the latest news and Club updates, please visit SanDiegoFC.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC.
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