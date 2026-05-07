San Diego FC Signs Goalkeeper Jacob Jackson

Published on May 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has signed free agent goalkeeper Jacob Jackson guaranteed through 2026 with a Club option through the 2027 MLS Sprint Season

Jackson 26, returns to SDFC for a second stint. A San Diego native, Jackson, first joined SDFC selected in Stage 1 of the 2024 MLS Re-Entry Draft, picking up his contract option for the 2025 MLS season cementing his name in SDFC history forming part of the Club's 2026 Inaugural Season roster.

On July 30, 2025, FC Dallas acquired Jackson from SDFC in exchange for a natural third-round pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft. He made his debut in the 19th minute of a match after starting goalkeeper Michael Collodi was sent off. Jackson delivered a standout performance, recording 12 saves to secure a 1-1 draw against St. Louis CITY SC on Sept. 6, 2025, at Energizer Park, earning MLS Player of the Matchday honors for Week 32.

Overall, Jackson made four appearances (three starts) and recorded one clean sheet for FC Dallas before parting ways with the club at the end of the 2025 season.

Transaction: SDFC signs free agent goalkeeper Jacob Jackson guaranteed through 2026 with a Club option through the 2027 MLS Sprint Season

Name: Jacob Jackson

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 5-11

Weight: 190

Born: 4/25/2000

Age: 26

Birthplace: San Diego, CA

Pronunciation: JAY-kub JACK-sun

For the latest news and Club updates, please visit SanDiegoFC.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 7, 2026

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