Orlando City SC Signs Ignacio Gomez & Bernardo Rhein to Short-Term Agreements

Published on April 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC has signed Orlando City B midfielder Ignacio Gomez and defender Bernardo Rhein to short-term agreements, the club announced today. Gomez and Rhein will be available for selection for Orlando City's matches against Charlotte FC tonight at Inter&Co Stadium and against D.C. United on Saturday at Audi Field. Kickoff for both matches is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Apple TV.

Gomez, 19, joined the Lions on loan from Velez Sarsfield II of Argentina's Torneo de Reserva youth league on Jan. 5 and made his first-team debut in Orlando's most recent match against Houston Dynamo FC. A product of the Velez Sarsfield academy, Gomez has appeared in 54 matches for the Buenos Aires-based side, scoring four goals in just under 3,000 minutes. He has also won two titles with Velez Sarsfield II, capturing the Copa LPF Proyeccion Inicial in the 2023-24 and 2024-25 editions of the competition.

Rhein, 18, signed with Orlando City B on Feb. 5, 2025. Prior to signing with OCB, he integrated with the MLS NEXT Pro side during the 2024 campaign, making five appearances as an academy player and training regularly with both OCB and the First Team. Rhein has made 24 appearances, including 17 starts, for Orlando City B, recording one assist.

TRANSACTION: Orlando City SC signs midfielder Ignacio Gomez and defender Bernardo Rhein to short-term agreements.







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