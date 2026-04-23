Full Time Clip: Orlando City 4-1 Charlotte FC

Published on April 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Simply put, it wasn't Charlotte FC's night.

Their second-straight league road game ended in defeat, as The Crown fell on the road 4-1 to Orlando City SC.

Orlando City grabbed the lead in the 21st minute. 18-year-old midfielder Luis Otávio made the most of a clean opportunity and smashed his shot past Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina's right shoulder.

Charlotte FC defender Morrison equalized for The Crown in the 33rd minute with an impressive header -- courtesy of a beautiful pass from a set piece via midfielder Pep Biel. Biel whipped the ball in, and Morrison used all of his 6-4 frame to out-leverage the Orlando defender attempting to contain him.

It marked the first MLS goal for the 21-year-old Ghanaian.

The hosts reclaimed the lead in the 49th minute from a left-footed strike by midfielder Martín Ojeda.

Ojeda secured a brace in the 61st minute when he slotted a free kick in right past Kahlina, despite the Croatian's best efforts.

Orlando City scored a fourth goal in the 87th minute.

The road trip continues for The Crown Saturday against Nashville SC, with kick-off scheduled for 8:30 pm EST.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 22, 2026

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