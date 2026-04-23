FC Dallas Falls 1-0 to Minnesota United FC

Published on April 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas (3-2-4, 13 points) fell 1-0 to Minnesota United FC (5-2-2, 17 points) on Wednesday night at Toyota Stadium. The loss marked Dallas' first home defeat of the season, ending the club's 46-day unbeaten run. FC Dallas had gone 271 days without a home loss in regular season play.

THE FIRST START FOR SANTI

Newly acquired Santiago Moreno made his first for FC Dallas start tonight. Moreno joined FC Dallas on loan in late March through the remainder of the 2026 MLS season.

SUPERDRAFTS STEP UP

For the first time this season, FC Dallas' front three attackers (Logan Farrington, Nicholas Simmonds, Sam Sarver) all were drafted in the MLS SuperDraft from the past three years. Farrington, drafted No. 3 overall in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft has four goals this season, second-most behind Petar Musa. Sam Sarver was drafted 40th overall in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft and has made his four appearances this season. Simmonds was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft and made his MLS Debut on April 18, 2026, against the LA Galaxy.

SELLOUT STREAK CONTINUES

FC Dallas extended its regular-season sellout streak to 41 consecutive matches, drawing 11,004 fans. Including one playoff match, the club has sold out 42 straight MLS home matches at Toyota Stadium, the longest streak in club history.

FC DALLAS ON LOCAL TV

FC Dallas has partnered with KDFW FOX 4 and KDFI More 27 to launch The Kick, a World Cup-driven show for North Texas soccer fans. All episodes are currently streaming for free on FOX LOCAL.

NEXT UP

FC Dallas visits Lumen Field to face the Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, April 25 at 9:30 p.m. CT. The match will air on Apple TV. Fans can listen on the official FC Dallas app or join the radio crew in the booth through an interactive live stream on FC Dallas' YouTube channel.

Head coach Eric Quill

On the match tonight...

"We didn't have our typical out-of-the-gates mentality or energy. We weren't pressing from our organized shape and sat off too much, which allowed them to dictate the tempo in the first half. They got the goal they needed, so credit to them. They also blocked a lot of shots. I thought we were sloppy. Usually we're cleaner with our passing, sharper in tight spaces and quicker to switch the point of attack, but that wasn't who we were tonight. I told the group in the locker room that you can't give a team 45 minutes at home when you're not yourself and not playing to the DNA we've shown all season. We have to be better and fix that. It was another missed opportunity at home. We've been strong here, even if we've dropped points recently. I still believe we have an excellent team in that locker room, one fully capable of winning multiple games in a row and climbing the table. That's what we need to focus on now. Even on a flat night, we still had moments where we could have been more ruthless around the box, but we weren't."

On the upcoming road trips being good for a change of scenery...

"I hope so. I'll look at it that way. Sometimes it can be good to get on the road and really lock in with just your group, without a lot of outside noise or distractions. We're going to a tough place to play against a great opponent, but it's also a great opportunity for us to get back on track. That's how we'll approach it and how we'll prepare, because we know during this home stretch we left points on the table and now we have to make some of those up."

On moving forward...

"Over this stretch of the season, we should have left with more points. We know we can play on the road, and we'll be fine. It comes down to the collective, making sure we put in a complete performance from the first minute to the 95th. If you want to be a playoff team, you have to build consistency. We can't just play well in stretches and not get results. We have to play well for the full game, and we can't keep chasing matches. We gave up another goal in a low-block defending moment. That's three goals like that in our last three conceded. It's not about numbers behind the ball. It's about discipline, details and the determination to win those moments. It's tackling when it's there, tracking runners, blocking crosses and making sure attackers can't get where they want to go. Those are things the stats don't always show, but they matter against quality teams in MLS. Every time you're defending in this league, it has to feel like an emergency because there is so much quality. If you're half-hearted or just standing there, you'll concede. We have to fix that mentality. We show urgency when we attack the box, and we need that same urgency when we defend our own box. We need the desire to clear lines, win second balls and get out of danger. Giving up three goals in low-block situations with numbers behind the ball isn't good enough. That's on us, and we have to fix it on the training field."

Defender Osaze Urhoghide

On the match tonight...

"Obviously a disappointing result at home. I think the way we came out wasn't how we normally start games. We're usually strong at home, but we didn't win enough duels in the first half, and that showed. There were moments where we were off it. In the second half we had a good reaction, but it wasn't enough in the end, so it's disappointing how we started the game. We've had a rough patch at home, but going on the road can be a chance to reset. We've been good away from home under Eric Quill, so hopefully that helps change the momentum. With the quick turnaround, it's a good opportunity to bounce back. We don't have to wait long, so we can regroup, learn from our mistakes and move forward. With three games in eight days, it's about managing the squad. We have more depth this season, so whoever is called on will be ready to go."

Defender Nolan Norris

On the match tonight...

"Yeah, I think we started slow. We weren't executing at the highest level in terms of intensity, quality or technical ability. In the second half, we improved, but we couldn't find that final pass or finish in the attacking third. Against good teams, you can't take 45 minutes off, and we got punished for it. It's a learning lesson. This team has generally been strong on the road under this coach, so we'll take that with us moving forward."

On playing Seattle...

"Yeah, it's massive. I'm already excited and looking forward to it. Going away to Seattle is a big game against a tough opponent, but it's a chance for us to go there, get a result and win. That kind of win can turn heads and give us a lot of confidence. That has to be the goal in every game. We'll sleep on this result tonight, reset tomorrow, and be ready to go again. I know I'm ready for it, and I'm sure the rest of the group is as well."







Major League Soccer Stories from April 22, 2026

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