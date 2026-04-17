Orlando City SC Set for U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 Trip to New England on April 29
Published on April 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Orlando City SC News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC will travel to Centreville Bank Stadium to face the New England Revolution on Wednesday, April 29, in the Round of 16 of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, U.S. Soccer announced today. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Paramount+.
The Lions advanced to the Round of 16 with a 1-0 victory over FC Naples on Wednesday night thanks to a long-range strike from Tyrese Spicer. It marks the second straight year Orlando City has reached this stage of the tournament and the seventh time in nine U.S. Open Cup campaigns during the Club's MLS era.
New England earned its place in the Round of 16 following a 3-1 penalty shootout win over Rhode Island FC on Tuesday after the sides played to a 1-1 draw in regulation. The Revolution have now reached this round in four of their last five tournament appearances and eight of their last 11 dating back to 2013.
First introduced in the 1913-14 season as the National Challenge Cup and rebranded in 1999, the U.S. Open Cup is the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the United States. The 111th edition features clubs from across the American soccer pyramid, including Major League Soccer (MLS), the United Soccer League (USL), MLS NEXT Pro and qualifying semi-pro and amateur teams. This year, the single-elimination tournament spans seven rounds, with the champion earning an automatic berth in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Orlando City's history in the Open Cup stretches back to its USL days, highlighted by a 2013 run that included wins over the Colorado Rapids and Sporting Kansas City en route to the quarterfinals. In its MLS era, the Lions lifted the trophy in 2022, defeating rivals such as Inter Miami, Nashville SC and Red Bull New York. The Club also reached the semifinals in 2019, a run remembered for the iconic "Running of the Wall" quarterfinal against NYCFC, when supporters sprinted to the south end of Inter&Co Stadium to back the team during the penalty shootout.
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