St. Louis CITY SC Takes on Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field on Saturday Night

Published on April 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC resumes MLS regular season action, taking on Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field on Saturday night, with kickoff set for 8:30 p.m. CT. Every CITY SC match this season will be streamed live on Apple TV.

How to Watch

Stream: MLS on Apple TV

Apple TV Talent (English): Blake price (play-by-play), Brian Dunseth (analyst)

Apple TV Talent (Spanish): Carlos Ramirez (play-by-play/analyst)

Radio: KYKY Y98.1 FM (English), KXOK 102.9 FM (Spanish)

Radio Talent (English): Joey Zanaboni (play-by-play), Dale Schilly (analyst)

Radio Talent (Spanish): Santiago Beltran (play-by-play), Hector Vega (analyst)

CITY on Tap

Join us for this week's official CITY on Tap presented by Michelob ULTRA at Felix's Pizza Pub. Join CITY fans to cheer on our boys while enjoying ULTRA specials. Be sure to check in with the CITY App for a chance to win tickets to our next match.

Last (Two) Times Out

CITY SC had a busy last couple days, beginning with an MLS matchup against FC Dallas on Saturday, April 11, followed by a U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 match against FC Tulsa on Wednesday.

St. Louis tied FC Dallas 1-1 at Toyota Stadium with another comeback goal, this time scored by Timo Baumgartl. The goal marked Baumgartl's first in his MLS career while Daniel Edelman recorded his third assist of the season on the goal. CITY SC picked up its first point at Toyota Stadium in club history and extended their unbeaten streak to three matches.

On Wednesday, CITY advanced to the Round of 16 of the U.S. Open Cup with a 4-0 win over FC Tulsa at home. Marcel Hartel, Sangbin Jeong, Mykhi Joyner, and Tomáš Ostrák all found the back of the net. Sangbin, Joyner, and Ostrák each scored their first goals of 2026 across all competitions. Hartel registered his second career U.S. Open Cup goal and his third goal of 2026. Tomas Totland, Dante Polvara, and Roman Bürki each recorded their first assists of the year. Bürki also earned his first clean sheet of the season and his first in U.S. Open Cup play.

CITY SC will face Chicago Fire FC at SeatGeek Stadium in the Round of 16 of the U.S. Open Cup. The date and time of the match will be announced at a later time.

St. Louis CITY SC versus Seattle Sounders

CITY faced the Seattle Sounders at Energizer Park on March 7, falling 1-0. St. Louis outshot Seattle 8-2 and completed 90% of its passes in the first half. The team also out-possessed Seattle by 70% in the second half but was unable to find the equalizer. Sergio Córdova made his CITY SC debut during the match while Cedric Teuchert earned his first start of the season.

Scouting Seattle Sounders

Seattle played Tigres on Wednesday night at Lumen Field in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, exiting the tournament after a 3-3 aggregate result. The Sounders currently sit in fifth place in the MLS Western Conference with a 4-1-1 record, having scored six goals while conceding two. Midfielder Paul Rothrock leads the team in scoring with three goals, while forward Jesús Ferreira has recorded four assists.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 16, 2026

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