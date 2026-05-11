St. Louis CITY SC Academy Player Matthew Garner Called up to U.S. U-14 Boys National Team for Identification Camp

Published on May 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC academy forward Matthew Garner has earned his second invitation to the U.S. U-14 Boys National Team for its national identification camp in Fayetteville, Georgia from May 8-13.

This marks Garner's second invitation to the U-14 Boys National Team, as he joined the team for a similar camp last month. The regional mini-camp is part of the U-14 Boys' Talent Identification Program, which is designed to discover and introduce a broader pool of top U-14 talent to U.S. Soccer scouts.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 11, 2026

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