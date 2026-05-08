Run this CITY: CITY Sprint 5K Presented by BJC HealthCare Returns to Downtown St. Louis on Sunday, September 27

Published on May 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







The CITY Sprint 5K Presented by BJC HealthCare is back! On Sunday, September 27, runners and walkers of all ages and performance levels can join St. Louis CITY SC for a race through Downtown St. Louis that starts and ends at Energizer Park.

CITY Sprint starts near Lou Fusz Plaza, located on the eastern side of Energizer Park, sending participants on a route through downtown and the heart of the club's Energizer Park stadium district. Participants will pass iconic St. Louis attractions such as Kiener Plaza, Busch Stadium and Enterprise Center, as well as CITY SC landmarks such as the team's practice fields and the Washington University Orthopedics High Performance Center, and cross the finish line at the pitch inside Energizer Park.

"CITY Sprint is all about bringing our community together in a fun and active way while walking, jogging or running through the heart of St. Louis and our beautiful Energizer Park stadium campus," said Matt Sebek, Chief Experience Officer, St. Louis CITY SC. "Last year, 2,500 people raced with us, and this year, we are looking forward to working with our partners at BJC HealthCare to welcome an even bigger crowd downtown for a festival-like race all in celebration of health and wellness."

A Runner's Village will be located on the plaza, with activities including live music, games, and sponsor activations. Post-race, the club will recognize the top male and female finishers in each age group.

Register for CITY Sprint before May 20 with the early bird price of $40 at https://www.stlcitysc.com/citysprint. All participants will receive a commemorative CITY Sprint 5K T-shirt and a participation medal, as well as two tickets to a 2026 St Louis CITY2 match at Energizer Park (select dates available).

CITY Sprint is also sponsored by Michelob ULTRA, Evolv, and Shift4.







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