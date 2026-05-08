New England Revolution Academy Highlights: May 8, 2026

Published on May 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The Revolution Academy continued MLS NEXT spring action this past Saturday, with the Under-18s, Under-16s, and Under-15s traveling to D.C. United, while the Under-14s and Under-13s were also on the road to visit Downtown United Soccer Club.

The U-18s claimed a dominant 3-0 shutout win over D.C. United last Saturday. Cristiano Carlos (2008 - Chicopee, Mass.) found the opening goal in the 58th minute on an assist from Daniel Dixon (2008 - Yardley, Pa.). Grant Emerhi (2008 - Mansfield, Mass.) and Josh Macedo (2009 - Willowbrook, Ill.) rounded out the scoring for New England in the 75th and 85th minutes, respectively, with assists from Ivan Villalobos Lopez (2009 - Lumberton, N.C.) and Paolo Tornberg Ayala (2009 - Revere, Mass.). Ryker Fauth (2009 - Milford, Mass.) suited up in goal, earning his sixth clean sheet of the season.

In other MLS NEXT competition, the U-16s dropped a 3-0 decision, but the Revolution closed out action at D.C. United with the U-15s posting a 2-0 win. Shayne Dos Santos (2011 - Arlington, Mass.) netted a brace, scoring both goals on assists from Musah Adamu (2011 - Manchester, Conn.). In net, Zach LaPierre (2011 - Somers, Conn.) helped the Revolution U-15s secure their third clean sheet of the season.

Against Downtown United Soccer Club, the U-14s secured their sixth consecutive win with a 5-0 triumph last Saturday. Gavin Rybak (2012 - Andover, Mass.) led the scoring effort with a brace, while Enrique Rosado (2012 - Manchester, Conn.) contributed two assists. Julian Gomez (2012 - East Providence, R.I.) also had an impressive performance, scoring a goal and handing out an assist. Drake Roberts (2012 - Bedford, Mass.) and Dylan Armah (2012 - Providence, R.I.) rounded out the scoring for New England, while Xavier Farone (2012 - Plainville, Conn.) recorded his seventh shutout of the season.

The U-13s rounded out the weekend with a hard-fought 5-3 victory over Downtown United Soccer Club. In the opening five minutes, Lucas Williams (2013 - Attleboro, Mass.) and Jimmy O'Connor (2013 - Coventry Lake, Conn.) converted their chances to give New England an early 2-0 lead, with assists from Oliver Conlon (2013 - Boston, Mass.) and Lucca Alden-Dunn (2014 - Dover, Mass.). Downtown United SC responded with three goals to take the lead, but a brace from Mikey Miller (2013 - Westford, Mass.) and a tally from Austin Martin (2013 - Randolph, Mass.) sealed the 5-3 result for the Revolution.

The U-18s, U-16s, and U-15s are on the road this weekend to visit CF Montreal on Saturday, May 9, while the U-14s and U-13s travel to take on regional rival Boston Bolts on Saturday. Click Here to learn more about the New England Revolution Academy.

UNDER 18s

New England Revolution U-18s vs. D.C. United U-19s

Saturday, May 2, 2026 - Raventek Park

New England Revolution 3, D.C. United 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Cristiano Carlos (Daniel Dixon) 56'

NE - Grant Emerhi (Ivan Villalobos Lopez) 75'

NE - Josh Macedo (Paolo Tornberg Ayala) 85'

Revolution U-18s: Ryker Fauth; Josh Macedo (Kaleb De Oliveira 85'), Harley Kerr, Sheridan McNish (Zayden Bediako 85'), Aarin Prajapati; Levi Katsell (Josh Poulson 78'), Ivan Villalobos Lopez (Alexander Bruner Louchnikov 85'), Edwin Flores; Daniel Dixon (Paolo Tornberg Ayala 63'), Grant Emerhi (Drake Roberts 78'), Cristiano Carlos

Substitutes Not Used: Reinner Fidelis

UNDER 16s

New England Revolution U-16s vs. D.C. United U-17s

Saturday, May 2, 2026 - Raventek Park

New England Revolution 0, D.C. United 3

Scoring Summary:

DC - 6'

DC - 36'

DC - 49'

Revolution U-16s: JV De Almeida (Evan Johnson 46'); Braeden Anderson (Alex Lewis 73'), Kauan De Campos (Jude Chisholm 46'), Tobin Farmer, Isaac Twumasi; Kaisei Korytoski, Frankie Caruso (Shifaq Fazl 65'), Logan Azar (Roman Woolfolk 55'); Chris Scott (JB Hamilton IV 55'), Jesse Ebere, Lucas Pereira (Matthew Jean Baptiste 55')

Substitutes Not Used: None.

UNDER 15s

New England Revolution U-15s vs. D.C. United U-16s

Saturday, May 2, 2026 - Raventek Park

New England Revolution 2, D.C. United 0

Scoring Summary:

NE- Shayne Dos Santos (Musah Adamu) 37'

NE - Shayne Dos Santos (Musah Adamu) 77'

Revolution U-15s: Zach LaPierre; Hans Marten, Vaughn Scholz, Asher Bremser, Alex Gomes; Andrew Hsu (Dalu Nwazojie 90'), Kai Nielsen, Davi Pereira; Musah Adamu (Langston Powell 90'), Arthur Bernardino (Rico Janairo77'), Shayne Dos Santos (Boston Kahoalii 90')

Substitutes Not Used: Nate Brown, Stefan Gorea, Brennan McWeeny

UNDER 14s

New England Revolution U-14s vs. Downtown United Soccer Club U-14s

Saturday, May 2, 2026 - College of Staten Island

New England Revolution 5, Downtown United Soccer Club 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Dylan Armah (Enrique Rosado) 9'

NE - Drake Roberts (Asher Cotter) 45'

NE - Julian Gomez (Jayden Lefter) 60'

NE - Gavin Rybak (Julian Gomez) 66'

NE - Gavin Rybak (Enrique Rosado) 78'

Revolution U-14s: Xavier Farone; Julian Gomez, Darragh Nugent, Ivan Pokinboroda, Enrique Rosado; Luca Cicione, Sami Chao, Asher Cotter; Nolan Nairn, Dylan Armah, Ayden Gomes

Substitutes Used: James Warren, Drake Roberts, Jayden Lefter, Gavin Rybak

UNDER 13s

New England Revolution U-13s vs. Downtown United Soccer Club U-13s

Saturday, May 2, 2026 - College of Staten Island

New England Revolution 5, Downtown United Soccer Club 3

Scoring Summary:

NE - Lucas Williams (Oliver Conlon) 3'

NE - Jimmy O'Connor (Lucca Alden-Dunn) 5'

DUSC - 24'

DUSC - 44'

DUSC - 54'

NE - Mikey Miller (Unassisted) 56'

NE - Mikey Miller (Amare Laurent) 62'

NE - Austin Martin (Unassisted) 71'

Revolution U-13s: Petr Tsarev; Oliver Conlon, Ben Robinson, Myles Walsh, Noah Alcin; Jimmy O'Connor, Lucca Alden-Dunn, Kento Chamovitz; Lucas Williams, Mikey Miller, Kauan Nascimento

Substitutes Used: Kyle Surkont, Austin Martin, Vikram Chitnis, Amare Laurent







Major League Soccer Stories from May 8, 2026

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