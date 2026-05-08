LA Galaxy Kick off Three-Game Road Trip against Atlanta United on Saturday, May 9 at 4:30 p.m. PT

Published on May 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy open their three-game road trip with a matchup against Atlanta United on Saturday, May 9, at MercedesBenz Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT on Apple TV. Following the match, the LA Galaxy Special Olympics Unified team will take on Atlanta United FC Unified, streaming live at https://atlutd.com/live.

LA Galaxy vs Atlanta United

Since Atlanta United's inaugural season in 2017, the club has faced the LA Galaxy just five times. Atlanta holds a 320 advantage in the all-time series and has won both matches played at home. After dropping the first three meetings, the Galaxy have responded with victories in the two most recent encounters, including a 20 win in 2024 at Dignity Health Sports Park, with goals from Riqui Puig and Marco Reus.

LA Galaxy Recent Form

The LA Galaxy enter the match with a 566 record across all competitions in 2026. In their most recent matches, LA earned a 1-1 home draw against Vancouver Whitecaps FC and secured a late 2-1 home victory over Real Salt Lake. Those results followed a challenging road stretch that featured a win at Austin FC, a comeback draw at FC Dallas, and a 2-1 loss at the Columbus Crew. Joseph Paintsil has made an immediate impact since returning from injury, recording four goal contributions in his last four MLS appearances (2 goals, 2 assists). The Galaxy also carry an MLSleading 20match scoring streak into Saturday's contest.

Long Beach Pub Crawl - Saturday, May 9

The third annual Long Beach Pub Crawl on 2nd Street will take place on Saturday, May 9, ahead of LA's match against Atlanta United. Participants can pick up a punch card at either Super Mex or Murphy's Pub and visit the three participating locations,Murphy's Pub, Shannon's Bayshore, and Dogz Bar & Grill. A Modelo purchase at each stop is required to receive ticketpunch, and those who collect all three punches may redeem a commemorative LA Galaxy Pub Crawl t-shirt at Legends Sports Bar. The pub crawl begins at 12:30 p.m. and concludes with an official Watch Party at Legends Sports Bar starting at 4:30 p.m., with discounted Modelos available throughout participating locations. For more information, please visit www.lagalaxy.com/pubcrawl.

LA Galaxy Unified Team vs Atlanta United Unified Team - Saturday, May 9

The LA Galaxy Special Olympics Unified Team opens its competitive season this week with a road test against the Atlanta United Unified Team. Coming off an unbeaten campaign last season, the Galaxy Unified side begins the year with momentum as they face Atlanta immediately following the LA Galaxy firstteam match, with the Unified contest live streamed at https://atlutd.com/live. The matchup marks the team's first official competition of the season after a preseason friendly against the LA Galaxy Academy in April and serves as the opening chapter of a busy summer schedule that includes the Special Olympics Tournament on July 11, a rivalry showdown with LAFC Unified on July 16, the Special Olympics AllStar Game on July 29, and a home finale against FC Dallas Special Olympics Unified on August 1 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

LA Galaxy vs Atlanta United

2026 MLS Regular Season

Saturday, May 9, 2026 | 4:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 4:40 p.m. PT) Mercedez-Benz Stadium | Atlanta, GA

Apple TV

Apple TV English Broadcast | Nate Bukaty (PXP), Devon Kerr (analyst) Apple TV Spanish Broadcast | Ramses Sandoval (PXP), Miguel Gallardo (analyst), Michele Giannone (sideline reporter)

LA Galaxy Radio Broadcast | Radio: Joe Tutino (PXP)

MATCH INFO: LA Galaxy Game Notes | LA Galaxy Audio Pronunciation Guide | LA Galaxy Media Center

Postgame Press Conference: Approximately 15 minutes after the conclusion of tomorrow's match, the LA Galaxy will conduct a hybrid press conference with LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney and a select players. To join, register here.

Saturday, May 9

2026 MLS Regular Season

LA Galaxy at Atlanta United

(Apple TV)

4:30 P.M. PT

(Actual Kick: 4:40 P.M. PT)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium







Major League Soccer Stories from May 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.