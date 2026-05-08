Kickoff Times Announced for Inter Miami CF's Leagues Cup 2026 Phase One Matches
Published on May 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Leagues Cup Organizing Committee announced today the kickoff times for the Club's matches in Phase One of the 2026 edition. Inter Miami CF is set to take on LIGA MX's Atlético de San Luis, CF Monterrey and Club León.
Running from August 4 through September 6, Leagues Cup 2026 will feature 36 clubs - all 18 LIGA MX teams and 18 qualified MLS clubs. Notably, all 54 matches during Phase One along with the Quarterfinals will deliver LIGA MX vs. MLS matchups.
The Leagues Cup 2026 Phase One schedule can be found here.
Inter Miami CF Leagues Cup 2026 Phase One Schedule
Wednesday, August 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET: Inter Miami CF vs. Atlético de San Luis at Nu Stadium
Saturday, August 8 at 8 p.m. ET: Inter Miami CF vs. CF Monterrey at Nu Stadium
Wednesday, August 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET: Inter Miami C vs. Club León at Nu Stadium
Leagues Cup 2026 Tickets
Season Ticket Members will receive priority access to Leagues Cup 2026 tickets. Season Ticket holders must opt out to not be charged automatically for Leagues Cup 2026 tickets. Please, be on the lookout for emails with pricing information and opt-out options.
To receive priority access and witness Leagues Cup 2026 action up close at Nu Stadium, become a Season Ticket member HERE!
Looking for single-match tickets? Fill out the form HERE to sign up for more information.
About Leagues Cup 2026
The fourth edition of the tournament is set to kick off on August 4, 2026, and conclude with the Leagues Cup 2026 Final on September 6.
Sanctioned by Concacaf, Leagues Cup 2026 will once again feature 36 clubs total, including all 18 LIGA MX teams and 18 qualifying MLS clubs, competing in a fully interleague format that showcases the best of both leagues. As in 2025, the top nine teams from each MLS conference (Eastern Conference and Western Conference) that qualified for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in the prior season earned entry into the tournament.
In addition, Leagues Cup 2026 will award three qualification spots to the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup. The champion, runner-up, and third-place finisher will qualify, with the tournament champion earning a direct place in the Round of 16. The Concacaf Champions Cup serves as the pathway to FIFA international club competitions, providing clubs the opportunity to represent Concacaf on the global stage.
Competition Format
Leagues Cup 2026 will follow the competition format introduced in 2025, continuing a structure that emphasizes consistent interleague play and a clear path to the championship:
Phase One features 54 matches, all contested between MLS and LIGA MX clubs
Results from Phase One determine separate Leagues Cup standings for MLS and LIGA MX, with the top four clubs from each league advancing to the Knockout Rounds
Interleague matchups are guaranteed through the Quarterfinals, ensuring MLS vs. LIGA MX competition at every stage leading into the Semifinals
The tournament concludes with the Semifinals, Third Place Match, and Leagues Cup Final.
This format ensures meaningful competition at every stage while reinforcing the cross-border rivalries that have defined Leagues Cup since its inception.
Broadcast Details
Fans in over 100 countries and regions will be able to watch all Leagues Cup matches on Apple TV, which offers subscribers an array of original movies, series, and documentaries alongside premium live sports and is available to watch across all of a user's favorite screens. In addition, TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS will be the linear broadcast homes for select matches. Game times and additional broadcast details for Leagues Cup Phase One matches will be announced in the coming weeks.
Inter Miami CF's History in Leagues Cup Action
Inter Miami reached the final in two of its first two Leagues Cup campaigns, lifting the cup in epic fashion in the inaugural edition in 2023 as the world tuned in to witness captain Leo Messi's first matches for our Club following his arrival that summer. The title marked the conquest of a historic first title for Inter Miami.
Major League Soccer Stories from May 8, 2026
- San Jose Earthquakes Announce Sellout for Saturday's Home Match vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC - San Jose Earthquakes
- Inter Miami CF Academy Presents Second Edition of Dreams Cup, Opening Ceremony Set for Inter Miami CF Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy Kick off Three-Game Road Trip against Atlanta United on Saturday, May 9 at 4:30 p.m. PT - LA Galaxy
- Inter Miami CF Set to Visit Toronto FC on Saturday - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo FC Loan Homegrown Goalkeeper Logan Erb to Corpus Christi FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: May 8, 2026 - New England Revolution
- The Assist: Orlando City SC at CF Montréal - May 9, 2026 - Orlando City SC
- FC Dallas and City of Frisco Announce FC Dallas Soccer Celebration - FC Dallas
- Kickoff Times Announced for Inter Miami CF's Leagues Cup 2026 Phase One Matches - Inter Miami CF
- Rapids Look to Retain Perfect Record at Home in St. Louis CITY SC Matchup - Colorado Rapids
- Red-Hot Revolution Host Philadelphia Union on Saturday - New England Revolution
- Match Date Announced for SDFC's Leagues Cup 2026 Match against Club América - San Diego FC
- Leagues Cup Announces Official Kickoff Times for the Columbus Crew's 2026 Phase One Matches - Columbus Crew SC
- Nashville SC Announces Leagues Cup 2026 Match Times and Ticket Information - Nashville SC
- Minnesota United Announces Official Start Times for the Loons' Leagues Cup 2026 Matches - Minnesota United FC
- CF Montréal Takes on Orlando City this Saturday at Stade Saputo - Club de Foot Montreal
- The Scandinavian Connection in San Diego - San Diego FC
- The Real Queen City: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC vs. FC Cincinnati - Charlotte FC
- 2026 MLS NEXT Flex Scores and Results, U-19s Qualify for MLS NEXT Cup in May - St. Louis City SC
- Real Salt Lake Travels to North Texas Saturday for Road Tilt at FC Dallas - Real Salt Lake
- Run this CITY: CITY Sprint 5K Presented by BJC HealthCare Returns to Downtown St. Louis on Sunday, September 27 - St. Louis City SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Academy Presents Second Edition of Dreams Cup, Opening Ceremony Set for Inter Miami CF Stadium
- Inter Miami CF Set to Visit Toronto FC on Saturday
- Kickoff Times Announced for Inter Miami CF's Leagues Cup 2026 Phase One Matches
- Leo Messi Reaches 100 Appearances for Inter Miami CF
- Prenetics' IM8 Named Exclusive Health Supplements Partner of Inter Miami CF in Multi-Year Partnership