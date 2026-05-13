Inter Miami CF in Midweek Action in Cincinnati
Published on May 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF (6W-2L-4D, 22 points) faces midweek MLS regular season action on the road against FC Cincinnati (4W-4L-4D, 16 points) this Wednesday, May 13. Kick off at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Fans around the world can tune in to the action live on Apple TV.
Past Match
Inter Miami secured a valuable three points on the road with a 2-4 victory over Toronto FC on Saturday night. Goals from midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, striker Luis Suárez, left-back Sergio Reguilón - who scored his first goal as an Inter Miami player - and captain Messi powered the team to victory at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada.
MLS History
Notably, with a goal and two assists in Toronto, Messi became the fastest player in MLS history to reach 100 regular-season goal contributions (64 matches), doing so in 31 fewer games than Sebastian Giovinco.
Inter Miami this Regular Season
Overall, Inter Miami has recorded six wins, two losses, and four draws so far this MLS regular season for a total 22 points, and sits third in the Eastern Conference standings.
Messi, the reigning MLS Landon Donovan MVP Award and Golden Boot presented by Audi winner, leads the team in goals with nine so far. Segovia, meanwhile, is Inter Miami's top assist provider so far this league campaign with seven.
Previously Against FC Cincinnati
Wednesday's match presents the 15th meeting between the sides in Club history. Inter Miami has recorded seven wins, five losses, and two draws to date against FC Cincinnati.
Inter Miami will look to replicate the result from its last visit to TQL Stadium, when the team secured a dominant 0-4 victory in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs last November.
Scouting FC Cincinnati
FC Cincinnati hosts Inter Miam after playing out a 2-2 draw on the road against Charlotte FC over the weekend, In all, the Ohio side has recorded four wins, four losses, and four draws for a total 16 points and is sixth in the Eastern Conference table.
Forward Kevin Denkey has been the team's top contributor in attack with seven goals and an assist to his name this regular season.
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF in Midweek Action in Cincinnati
- Messi and De Paul Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
- Leo Messi Becomes Fastest Player to Reach 100 Regular Season Goal Contributions in MLS History
- Inter Miami CF Secures 2-4 Victory on the Road at Toronto FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Preston Plambeck on a Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II