FC Cincinnati Host Midweek Battle against Inter Miami CF

Published on May 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati return home for a midweek match Wednesday, May 13 against Inter Miami CF. Kickoff from TQL Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the match airs globally on Apple TV. The Official English Radio home of FC Cincinnati, iHeart Media ESPN 1530 and the official Spanish Radio home - La Mega 101.5 FM - will broadcast the match. The English broadcast simulcasts on SiriusXM FC 157.

The Orange and Blue (4-4-4, 16 points) are unbeaten in six-straight matches, most recently drawing 2-2 at Charlotte FC on Saturday. Inter Miami (6-2-4, 22 points) come to town with all six of their wins being road victories.

Wednesday is the first meeting between the sides since Miami ousted Cincinnati from the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, when the eventual-MLS Cup Champions defeated FCC at TQL Stadium in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, 4-0.

Fans are encouraged to wear blue to 'Blue Out' TQL Stadium. Limited quantities of the previously-announced 513 Day hat will be available in the FC Cincinnati Team Store at TQL Stadium on matchday.

Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras will pull the sword as part of the prematch festivities as FC Cincinnati hosts Inter Miami on 513 Day. Visit the Matchday Guide for more information surrounding all the events going on around Wednesday's match.

HOW TO WATCH AND FOLLOW #CINvMIA on WEDNESDAY, MAY 13 (7:30 p.m. ET)

Watch: Apple TV (English and Spanish)

English Local Radio: iHeart Media ESPN 1530 |SiriusXM FC 157

Spanish Local Radio: La Mega 101.5 FM

FC Cincinnati Social Media: X/Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

FC Cincinnati Official Mobile App: iOS | Android

FC CINCINNATI ALL-TIME AGAINST INTER MIAMI CF

Saturday marks the 15th all-time meeting between FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami CF in all competitions. The Herons slightly lead the series, 6-5-3.

FC CINCINNATI NOTES

A Rematch - FC Cincinnati host Inter Miami CF for the first time since the 2025 Eastern Conference Semifinals, when the eventual MLS Cup Champions upended Cincinnati's season, winning 4-0 at TQL Stadium.

The result was an anomaly. Since 2022, under Head Coach Pat Noonan, FC Cincinnati are 5-2-3 in all competitions against Inter Miami. In the past two seasons in regular season competition, FCC have outscored Miami 9-1 in the two home games against the Herons.

Climbing The Charts - FC Cincinnati Designated Players Evander and Kévin Denkey have scored the last nine goals for the club, with Evander scoring five and Denkey accounting for four. In total, they have combined for 11 goals over the past five games for FC Cincinnati.

Less than halfway through their second seasons for the club, Denkey (29 goals) and Evander (28 goals) both rank top-five in FC Cincinnati's all-time history, and they approach the 30-goal mark for the club.

Coach Wins - With a win Wednesday night, FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan would become the fastest coach in the MLS post-shootout era (since 2000) to reach 75 regular season wins, besting the previous mark by Seattle Sounders' Brian Schmetzer (151 games to reach 75 wins).

Wednesday will be Noonan's 149th MLS match as coach of the Orange and Blue.

Wednesday Winners - Under Pat Noonan, FC Cincinnati have fared well on Wednesday. Since 2022 in all competitions, FCC are 20-5-8 in 33 matches falling on a Wednesday. FCC are 2-0-1 this season on the day of the week, with wins over O&M FC in both legs of the Champions Cup Round One and a 4-4 draw against New York City FC on April 22.

Unbeaten In Six - FC Cincinnati are unbeaten in six consecutive matches, which is tied for the fifth-longest undefeated streak in MLS play in club history. A win or draw Wednesday will mark just the fifth unbeaten streak in club history of 7+ games, the first since 2024.

Maiden 513 Day Game - For the first time in MLS Regular Season play, FC Cincinnati play on '513 Day' and the city's unofficial holiday in a nod to the local area code.

SCOUTING INTER MIAMI CF

Record: 6-2-4 (22 points)

Standings: 3rd, Eastern Conference

Head Coach: Guillermo Hoyos (Interim since April 14)

Leading Scorer: 9 - Lionel Messi

Last Three Matches: 4-2 win at Toronto FC (May 9) | 4-3 loss vs Orlando City SC (May 2) | 1-1 draw vs New England Revolution (April 25)

The 2025 MLS Cup Champions are off to a hot start again. Despite owning a 0-1-3 record at home in their new Nu Stadium, their 6-1-1 road record in eight games has kept them towards the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

For the third time in four years, though, Inter Miami CF visit Cincy with a new Head Coach at the helm of the squad. Former manager Javier Mascherano departed the club earlier this season and they are now under the leadership of Guillermo Hoyos. Hoyos, an Argentine native, has been a manager of clubs across South America over the last 20 years, including stints as Head Coach of the Bolivian National Team and Liga MX side Atlas FC.

In net for Inter Miami CF is 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair, who joined the Herons as a free agent this offseason after winning the award and spending the last seven seasons with Minnesota United FC.

The defensive backline has been anchored this season by Brazilian defender Micael and Uruguayan defender Maximiliano Falcón. That duo has been supplemented by a pair of young players as outside backs, with Noah Allen and Yannick Bright most often starting.

Up front, newcomer Germán Berterame has been the key addition to the forward group after joining the club this winter on a transfer from Liga MX's CF Monterrey. While he was born in Argentina, Berterame represented Mexico at the National Team level, and while he is new to MLS, he is hardly new to FC Cincinnati and TQL Stadium. He came on twice as a sub for Rayados in 2024 when they played FC Cincinnati in the Concacaf Champions Cup, and started at TQL Stadium against FC Cincinnati in Leagues Cup last season, scoring a 90'+4 goal to bring the score to 3-2 in an eventual FC Cincinnati win. The 27-year-old DP striker has scored three goals and recorded three assists this season.

The other notable forward is Luis Suárez, who has three goals and two assists this season but has taken on a more reserve role in 2026. Now 39, Suarez has only started four matches this season and appeared in eight.

In the midfield, Argentine duo Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul lead the group. Messi, who is also the team captain, leads the team with nine goals and four assists, while De Paul has added eight goal contributions with three goals and five assists.

Stay up-to-date and connected with FC Cincinnati! Select your schedule of choice to receive the latest match details, events and other relevant messages directly to your digital calendar. For up-to-the-minute information about FC Cincinnati, visit the team's official website at fccincinnati.com, or follow the team on X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok at @FCCincinnati. Additionally, fans are encouraged to download the team's official mobile app on iOS or Android for instant access to mobile tickets, team content and match notifications.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 12, 2026

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