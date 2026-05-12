SKC Hosts LA Galaxy on Wednesday

Published on May 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City will host the LA Galaxy at 7:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday at Sporting Park as SKC looks to sweep the season series following a 2-1 road win over the six-time MLS Cup champions in March.

Tickets for SKCvLA are available on SeatGeek and fans can purchase the club's new Americana pre-match top at SportingStyle.com for pickup at Sporting Park on Wednesday. Prior to the match, Sporting Legend Matt Besler will participate in a meet and greet from 6-7 p.m. on the Sporting Plaza through club partner Russell Stover. Following the final whistle, Price Chopper will give away co-branded umbrellas while supplies last and Logan Mize will take the stage on the Sporting Plaza for a postgame concert.

The mid-week match-up between MLS charter clubs is headlined by a pair of players facing their former teams as Sporting Kansas City striker Dejan Joveljic is set to make the 150th regular season appearance of an MLS career which began with four seasons in LA from 2021-2024. His time with the Galaxy culminated with the game-winning goal in the 2024 MLS Cup Final and the Serbian striker has since scored in each of his last two games against LA in route to becoming the only player in MLS with five or more regular season goals in each of the past five seasons.

On the other side, LA Galaxy newcomer Erik Thommy is poised to return to Sporting Park for the first time after spending the past four seasons with Sporting Kansas City and twice earning the team's Offensive Player of the Year accolade. The 31-year-old German marked his return from injury on Saturday with an immediate impact as a second-half substitute, entering the match in the 73rd minute with LA trailing 1-0 and playing a part in the game-tying goal less than a minute later.

The Galaxy -- who have scored in 21 consecutive MLS matches, the longest active streak in the league -- would complete the comeback for a 2-1 road win in Atlanta as 25-year-old Brazilian Gabriel Pec, who leads LA with 13 goal contributions (nine goals, four assists) across all competitions in 2026, scored both goals. Pec and fellow Designated Player Joseph Paintsil-- who helped Ghana qualify for the FIFA World Cup next month -- both have enjoyed success against Sporting with five goal contributions each in their four previous career match-ups with SKC, however both players missed the previous match-up in March.

Sporting's 2-1 victory over the Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park stands as SKC's lone win through 12 games in the 2026 season and was highlighted by the debut of Lasse Berg Johnsen, who contributed the game-winning goal and also added an assist. Sporting has since gone winless in eight games across all competitions with four goals scored and 28 conceded over that stretch.

Sporting is also winless in a club record eight straight regular season home games dating back to last season and will look to snap the streak against a Galaxy side in the midst of playing three road games in three different time zones across eight days.

Led by head coach Greg Vanney, the Galaxy are also without Designated Player Riqui Puig due to season-ending injury and Designated Player Joao Klauss -- the team's top scorer with five goals in the regular season -- has been sidelined for the club's last four matches with a foot injury. In their absence, German legend Marco Reus has stepped up and leads LA with eight goal contributions (four goals, four assists) in the regular season.

The Western Conference match-up will be available to watch in English (Nate Bukaty and Devon Kerr) and Spanish (Diego Pessolano and Daniel Chapela) on Apple TV and and all of the action will also be shown in pub partners across the Sporting Pub Network. Local radio coverage will air on Sports Radio 810 WHB (Blake Aerni and Jon Kempin) and La Grande 1340 AM (Josue Orantes and Diego Gutierrez) with audio streams in the SKC mobile app.

Sporting Kansas City vs. LA Galaxy

2026 MLS Regular Season | Game 12

Wednesday, May 13 | 7:30 p.m. CT (7:40 kickoff)

Sporting Park | Kansas City, Kansas

Broadcast Schedule

Watch: Apple TV | Pub Partners

Listen: 810 AM, 1340 AM or SKC App







Major League Soccer Stories from May 12, 2026

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