Sporting KC Weekly

Published on May 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







With only three matches remaining before the World Cup, Sporting Kansas City will play a pair of Western Conference opponents this week as the club hosts the LA Galaxy at 7:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday at Sporting Park before traveling to Texas to take on Austin FC at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Q2 Stadium.

Tickets for SKCvLA are available on SeatGeek and fans can purchase the club's new Americana pre-match top at Sporting Style for pickup at Sporting Park on Wednesday. Following the match, Price Chopper will give away umbrellas while supplies last and Logan Mize will take the stage on the Sporting Plaza for a postgame concert.

Both matches this week will be available to watch in English and Spanish on Apple TV in addition to local radio coverage on Sports Radio 810 WHB and La Grande 1340 AM. All of the action will be shown in pub partners across the Sporting Pub Network, including a watch party at No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power & Light District on Saturday featuring food/drink specials and exclusive giveaways for fans in SKC gear.

Sporting City will host ID Sessions this week for players interested in the club's Girls Academy Aspire (Monday at Central Bank Sporting Complex), National Academy League (Tuesday and Thursday at Central Bank Sporting Complex and Swope Soccer Village; Sunday at Central Bank Sporting Complex) and MLS NEXT (Thursday at Swope Soccer Village) teams -- as well as the club's competitive teams in the East (Swope Soccer Village), North (Central Bank Sporting Complex) and West (Compass Minerals Sporting Fields) regions from Monday through Thursday -- to allow players from outside the club to experience the training environment while staff evaluates potential roster placement for the 2026-27 season. Registration is free and open online at SportingCitySoccer.com.

Fans can take advantage of free shipping on orders over $24 at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT on Tuesday with the code MLS24 (terms and exclusions apply), including hundreds of Sporting Kansas City items in youth, men's and women's sizes including the new Snoopy t-shirt and Americana pre-match jersey.

Sporting Legend Matt Besler will participate in a pair of meet and greets with fans on Wednesday, starting from 5-6 p.m. at the Russell Stover retail shop located at 1300 Village West Parkway in Kansas City, Kan. and continuing from 6-7 p.m. on the Sporting Plaza at Sporting Park prior to SKCvLA. The meet and greets are part of Russell Stover's campaign for the Soccer Capital of America heart-shaped box of chocolates developed in collaboration with Sporting Kansas City.

Central Bank, which has launched a limited-edition Soccer Capital of America® debit card, is teaming up with Sporting Style for pop-up shops inside 11 different branches, including the Gardner (109 E. Main St..) branch on Friday and the Parkville (8401 MO-45) branch on Saturday, for fans to browse exclusive Soccer Capital of America® merchandise from jerseys and hats to scarves and collectibles. Visit SoccerCapitalKC.com for upcoming pop-up dates and locations.

Sporting KC and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas Parks and Recreation Department will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. CT on Saturday to unveil newly renovated futsal courts at Welborn Park as part of Kids to Parks Day, a national initiative celebrated annually on the third Saturday of May. The free, all ages event will celebrate the start of summer with World Cup-themed games and a variety of outdoor activities for the community, including inflatable sports games, soccer skills challenges and special activities designed for dogs. Refreshments and giveaways will be available while supplies last.

After a 3-1 win over Colorado Rapids 2 on Sunday, Sporting Kansas City II will continue the MLS NEXT Pro campaign on the road at North Texas SC at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Fans can stream the Frontier Division match-up live on MLSNEXTPro.com or follow @SportingKCII on X for updates.

Sporting Kansas City is owned by Sporting Club, an entity comprised of local business and community leaders. Sporting prides itself on a commitment and vision to provide high-performance experiences. Sporting Club purchased the team from the Hunt Sports Group in 2006, and under its direction has launched Swope Soccer Village, Sporting Park, Compass Minerals Sporting Fields, Compass Minerals National Performance Center and Central Bank Sporting Complex while investing in the Sporting KC Academy and Sporting Kansas City II for developing local youth into homegrown talent. A charter member of Major League Soccer, Sporting are two-time MLS Cup champions (2000, 2013) and four-time winners of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup (2004, 2012, 2015, 2017).







Major League Soccer Stories from May 11, 2026

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