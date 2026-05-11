Midfielder Jack McGlynn Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday After Scoring Twice in Win over LAFC

Published on May 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Jack McGlynn was named to the MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday for Matchday 12, the league announced today. The honor marks McGlynn's first of the season and the team's seventh in 2026.

The Dynamo earned a decisive 4-1 road victory over LAFC at BMO Stadium on Sunday night. The match was highlighted by McGlynn's brace, which helped secure Houston's sixth victory in their last seven matches in all competitions.

McGlynn blasted home a terrific goal from range to start the scoring in the 25th minute, as Houston streaked down the left side of the pitch in transition. Attacker Guilherme got the move started from deep, threading a line-breaking pass to forward Lawrence Ennali on the left side. Ennali sped past the defense before finding McGlynn just outside the LAFC box. McGlynn swung his preferred left foot through the ball on the first touch and found the top corner past LAFC keeper Hugo Lloris for a 1-0 Dynamo advantage, marking each player's first goal and assist of the season, respectively.

McGlynn nearly got his brace just before the halftime break, this one on a shot that was a near mirror image of his first goal. Ennali dragged a pass back to the top of the left side of the LAFC box, and McGlynn once again fired first-time on the left foot. This shot, though, met the outside of the goalpost and careened harmlessly out for a goal kick.

In the second half, McGlynn's left foot struck again when Ennali laid another ball off to the U.S. Men's National Team midfielder in the box, who curled his foot around the ball to send it inside the far post for his second goal of the night.

Houston will stay out on the road to face Real Salt Lake for a midweek match on Wednesday, May 13, with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the action live via Apple TV.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.