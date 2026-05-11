Messi and De Paul Named to MLS Team of the Matchday

Published on May 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF captain Leo Messi and midfielder Rodrigo De Paul have been named to the Major League Soccer Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for Week 12 of the 2026 regular season. The Argentine duo earns TOTM honors after playing key roles in Inter Miami's 2-4 win on the road over Toronto FC on Saturday.

Messi earns his sixth Team of the Matchday selection of the campaign after a standout performance with a goal and two assists. First, the Argentine maestro fed a precise ball into the box for Suárez to extend Inter Miami's lead to 0-2 in the 56th minute.

In the 73rd minute, our captain once again played provider with an inch-perfect through ball to find Sergio Reguilón in space down the right side of the box, where the Spanish left-back found the back of the net as he tallied his first goal in Inter Miami colors.

Messi added his name onto the scoresheet in the 75th minute, combining with De Paul to break into the box before burying the ball in the back of the net with a left-footed finish from the center of the box. The goal was a historic one, as Messi reached 100 overall goal contributions to become the fastest player in MLS history to reach the mark (64 matches), doing so in 31 fewer games than previous record holder Sebastian Giovinco.

Our captain has now tallied nine goals and four assists this regular season.

De Paul, meanwhile, features on the TOTM for the second time this 2026 regular season after contributing a goal and two assists in the win in Toronto. El Motorcito first opened the scoring in the 44th minute, unleashing a half-volley from outside the box to the bottom-left corner after an initial attempt that was blocked by the wall on a free kick.

The all-action midfielder then tallied a secondary assist in the play leading up to the team's second goal in the 56th minute, before assisting Messi for our fourth goal of the afternoon in the 75th minute.

2026 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:

Matchday 2: Javier Mascherano, Leo Messi, Telasco Segovia, and Mateo Silvetti

Matchday 4: Rocco Ríos Novo

Matchday 5: Gonzalo Luján and Leo Messi

Matchday 6: Leo Messi

Matchday 8: Leo Messi

Matchday 9: Guillermo Hoyos and Rodrigo De Paul

Matchday 11: Leo Messi

Matchday 12: Leo Messi and Rodrigo De Paul







Major League Soccer Stories from May 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.