St. Louis CITY SC Earns Clean Sheet in First Road Win of the Season

Published on May 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC defeated Colorado Rapids 1-0 on Saturday night, earning their first road win of the season. A Roman Bürki goal kick was flicked on by Simon Becher sending Sangbin Jeong in behind before the winger calmly dribbled past the goalkeeper to score his first goal of the season. Both Bürki and Becher picked up assists on the play. St. Louis CITY SC returns to Energizer Park for a midweek matchup against LAFC on Wednesday with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. CT.

Postgame Notes

Sangbin Jeong scored his first goal of the 2026 season

Simon Becher picked up his third assist of the season

Roman Bürki earned his first assist of the season and third in his MLS career

CITY SC and Bürki earned his first clean sheet of the season

The result marked the first ever road win against the Rapids in club history

May 9, 2026 - DICK'S Sporting Goods Park (Commerce City, CO)

Goal-Scoring Plays

STL: Sangbin Jeong (Simon Becher, Roman Bürki), 26th minute - Sangbin Jeong scored with a left footed shot from the center of the box to the middle-left zone.

Scoring Summary

STL: Sangbin Jeong (Simon Becher, Roman Bürki), 26'

Misconduct Summary

COL: Hamzat Ojediran (caution), 19'

COL: Rafael Navarro (caution), 44'

COL: Rob Holding (ejection), 51'

COL: Darren Yapi (caution), 55'

STL: Brendan McSorley (caution), 58'

STL: Conrad Wallem (caution), 67'

STL: Chris Durkin (ejection), 87'

Lineups

COL: GK Nicolas Defreitas-Hansen; D Miguel Navarro, D Rob Holding, D Lucas Herrington, D Kosi Thompson (Keegan Rosenberry 63'); M Hamzat Ojediran (Alex Harris 76'), M Paxten Aaronson; F Georgi Minoungou, F Rafael Navarro ©, F Darren Yapi (Jackson Travis, 57') F Dante Sealy (Connor Ronan, 57')

Substitutes not used: GK Zack Campagnolo, D Noah Cobb, F Alexis Manyoma, F Mamadou Billo Diop, F Sydney Wathuta

TOTAL SHOTS: 11; SHOTS ON GOAL: 2; FOULS: 19; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 11; SAVES: 0

STL: GK Roman Bürki ©; D Jaziel Orozco (Fallou Fall 89'), D Timo Baumgartl, D Dante Polvara, D Conrad Wallem (Lukas MacNaughton 76'), D Tomas Totland; M Chris Durkin, M Daniel Edelman; M Sangbin Jeong (Brendan McSorley, 46', Miguel Perez 90'), M Marcel Hartel; F Simon Becher (Eduard Löwen 76')

Substitutes not used: GK Ben Lundt, D Rafael Santos, F Mykhi Joyner

TOTAL SHOTS: 10; SHOTS ON GOAL: 1; FOULS: 17; OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 1; SAVES: 2

Referee: Timothy Ford

Assistant Referees: Brian Dunn, Walt Heatherly, Alexis Da Silva

VAR: David Barrie

AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert

Venue: DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

Weather: Cloudy, 67 degrees







Major League Soccer Stories from May 10, 2026

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