Timbers Rout Sporting Kansas City, 6-0, in Largest Margin of Victory in Club History

Published on May 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore.- The Portland Timbers routed Sporting Kansas City 6-0 in the club's largest margin of victory on Saturday night at Providence Park. The Timbers opened the scoring just six minutes into the match, courtesy of Kristoffer Velde. Portland doubled their lead nine minutes later via Kevin Kelsy and then added a third by the 22nd minute of the first half thanks to Cole Bassett's first in Green and Gold. An SKC own goal just four minutes later secured a four-nil lead heading into the break. The Timbers scored twice in the second half with goals from Ariel Lassiter in the 71st minute and Kelsy's second on the night three minutes later to seal the victory. The 6-0 final scoreline marks Portland's largest margin of victory in MLS history and the first clean sheet of 2026.

Etched in Club History

The Timbers scored a season-high six goals in the match, marking the largest margin of victory in club history. It marked the first time Portland has scored six goals in a match since registering a 7-2 victory over Sporting Kansas City on May 14, 2022. Notably, four goals scored in the first 26 minutes of a match is the fourth fastest feat by any team in league history. Additionally, the Timbers registered their first clean sheet of the season. The win improves Portland's home record to 3-1-1 in 2026.

Goals Galore

Four different players registered a goal tonight (Kevin Kelsy x2, Kristoffer Velde, Cole Bassett, Ariel Lassiter) and six different players recorded an assist (David Da Costa x2, Kelsy x2, Alexander Aravena, Cole Bassett, Ariel Lassiter, Kristoffer Velde). Notably, each goalscorer also tallied at least one assist, while Kelsy tallied a match-high four goal contributions this evening (2G, 2A). Velde's goal and Kelsy's brace brought the pair to a co-leading four goals each on the season. Cole Bassett scored his first goal in Green and Gold.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Kristoffer Velde (David Da Costa, Kevin Kelsy), 6th minute: After receiving a short pass from David Da Costa outside the box, Kristoffer Velde controlled the ball in space, set himself up and unleashed a right-footed screamer into the far upper 90 from beyond the semi-circle.

POR - Kevin Kelsy (David Da Costa, Cole Bassett), 15th minute: Following a ball recovery just outside the box, Cole Bassett connected with David Da Costa inside the 18-yard-box who skillfully flicked it behind for Kevin Kelsy to fire a low-left footed shot inside the near post from just outside the six-yard box.

POR - Cole Bassett (Kevin Kelsy, Kristoffer Velde), 22nd minute: Cole Bassett tapped a loose Kevin Kelsy headed ball in the box with his right foot from close range.

POR - Own Goal (Jake Davis), 26th minute: Brandon Bye sent a low cross into the box where Kansas City defenders attempted to clear the ball, striking Jake Davis and ricocheting back into goal.

POR - Ariel Lassiter, 71st minute: On a direct free kick from outside of the box, Ariel Lassiter struck a left-footed curler over the wall and into the goalkeeper's right upper 90.

POR - Kevin Kelsy (Ariel Lassiter, Alexander Aravena), 74th minute: Ariel Lassiter floated a ball into the far post over the defense where Kevin Kelsy struck the arriving cross with a low left-footed shot to the near post.

Notes

Portland's 6-0 win marked the largest margin of victory in club history.

The Timbers scored a season-high six goals in the match.

It marked the first time Portland has scored six goals in a match since a 7-2 victory over Sporting KC on May 14, 2022.

Portland's four goals in the first 26 minutes of the match is the fourth fastest feat by a team in league history.

The Timbers had a 100% shot conversion rate with six shots on target.

Portland improved its home record to 3-1-1 in 2026.

All four of Portland's goal scorers (Kevin Kelsy x2, Kristoffer Velde, Cole Bassett, Ariel Lassiter) also tallied at least one assist in the match.

Kristoffer Velde opened the scoring on the night with his co-leading fourth goal of the 2026 MLS season.

Notably, Velde also provided an assist on Portland's third goal, his second this year.

Kevin Kelsy notched a brace, registering his third and co-leading fourth goal of the campaign.

Additionally, Kelsy recorded two first half assists, recording a match-high four goal contributions (2G, 2A).

Cole Bassett scored his first goal in Green and Gold.

Additionally, Bassett provided an assist in the Timbers' opening goal.

Bassett has registered four goal contributions in seven appearances (all starts) in his first season in Portland.

Ariel Lassiter scored his second goal of the season and the Timbers' first free-kick goal of the year.

Notably, Lassiter also provided an assist, his first of the campaign and third goal contribution of the season.

David Da Costa tallied two assists in the match.

Alexander Aravena notched his first goal contribution for Portland with an assist.

Goalkeeper James Pantemis recorded a shutout, the first for the Timbers this year, providing three saves.

Next Game

The Timbers will hit the road to face CF Montréal for a midweek matchup on Wednesday, May 13. Kickoff at Stade Saputo is set for 4:30 p.m. (Pacific) on Apple TV in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 1080 AM The Fan (English) and La GranD 93.5 FM/1150AM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (4-6-1, 13pts) vs. Sporting Kansas City (1-8-2, 5pts)

May 9, 2026 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 4 2 6

Sporting Kansas City 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

POR: Velde (Da Costa, Kelsy), 6

POR: Kelsy (Da Costa, Bassett), 15

POR: Bassett (Kelsy, Velde), 22

POR: Own goal (Davis), 26

POR: Lassiter, 71

POR: Kelsy (Lassiter, Aravena), 74

Misconduct Summary:

SKC: Berg Johnsen (caution), 19

POR: Caicedo (caution), 33

SKC: Davis (caution), 41

SKC: Reid (caution), 45+3

SKC: Bartlow (caution), 53

SKC: Capemba (caution), 76

Lineups:

POR: GK Pantemis, D Bye, D Surman Š, D K. Miller, D Fory (Smith, 61), M Bassett (Ortiz, 61), M Caicedo (Chara, 46), F Velde, M Da Costa (Aravena, 61), F Antony (Lassiter, 61), F Kelsy

Substitutes Not Used: GK Muse, D Bonetig, D Jura, F Mora

TOTAL SHOTS: 16 (Kelsy, 5); SHOTS ON GOAL: 6 (Kelsy, 2); FOULS: 11 (Kelsy, 3); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 3

SKC: GK Cleveland, D Davis, D Bartlow, D Meyer, D Reid, D Bartlett, M Garcia (Harris, 46), M Berg Johnsen (Bassong, 60), F Suleymanov (James, 46), F Capita (Afrifa, 76), F Joveljic Š

Substitutes Not Used: GK Pulskamp, GK Schewe, D Lurot, M Tschantret, F Calheira

TOTAL SHOTS: 10 (Afrifa, Harris, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (three players tied, 1); FOULS: 20 (Capemba, 5); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 1

Referee: Ramy Touchan

Assistant Referees: Ryan Graves, Kali Smith

Fourth Official: Ricardo Fierro

VAR: Daniel Radford

Attendance: 22,384

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Major League Soccer Stories from May 10, 2026

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