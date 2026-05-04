Timbers Goalkeeper James Pantemis Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 11

Published on May 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers goalkeeper James Pantemis has been named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 11, the league announced today. Pantemis recorded a career-high 13 saves at Real Salt Lake last Saturday. Notably, his 13 saves set an MLS season high and a new Timbers MLS record for goalkeeper saves in a match.

Pantemis, 29, is the only player for the Timbers to have played every minute of every match this campaign, registering 900 minutes from 10 starts. In his third season with Portland, the Montréal, Quebec, native has recorded 54 saves, the second-most in the league through Matchday 11. Since joining the club ahead of the 2024 season, Pantemis has amassed 166 saves in 44 MLS appearances (43 starts) including nine shutouts.

The Timbers return home to play their first match at Providence Park in nearly a month when they take on Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, May 9 (TICKETS). Kickoff from downtown Portland is set for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) and will feature a broadcast on Apple TV in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 105.1 FM/1080 AM The Fan (English) and La GranD 93.5 FM/1150AM (Spanish).







Major League Soccer Stories from May 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.