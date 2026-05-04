Sporting KC Weekly Schedule: May 4-10, 2026

Published on May 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







After rallying for a 1-1 draw against the Seattle Sounders on Saturday, Sporting Kansas City will return to the road to play the Portland Timbers FC at 9:30 p.m. CT this Saturday at Providence Park.

The Western Conference match-up will be available to watch in English and Spanish on Apple TV in addition to local radio coverage on Sports Radio 810 WHB and La Grande 1340 AM. PORvSKC will also be shown in pub partners across the Sporting Pub Network, including a watch party at No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power & Light District featuring food/drink specials and exclusive giveaways for fans in SKC gear.

No Other Pub is one of 20 finalists nationwide for Best Local Sports Bar in the USA TODAY Sports Readers' Choice Awards 2026 as nominated by an expert panel. Voting is open until 11 a.m. CT on Monday, May 11 and sports fans can cast a vote daily with the winners to be announced on Wednesday, May 20.

Underserved youth in the Kansas City area will receive free dental care -- including cleanings, filling cavities and extractions -- at Sporting Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday thanks to TeamSmile and its partner NKC Dental. TeamSmile was established in Kansas City in 2017 and has since conducted over 350 programs, serving over 65,000 children and delivering over $24 million worth of free dental care and oral health education.

Sporting City will host ID Sessions this week for boys in U13-U19 age groups interested in the club's National Academy League (Wednesday at Central Bank Sporting Complex and Thursday at Swope Soccer Village) and MLS NEXT (Thursday at Swope Soccer Village) teams, allowing players outside the club to experience the training environment while staff evaluates potential roster placement for the 2026-27 season. Registration is free and open online at SportingCitySoccer.com.

After a 2-2 tie with Tacoma Defiance on Sunday, Sporting Kansas City II will continue the MLS NEXT Pro campaign with two matches this week. SKC II will first host Ventura County FC at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, Mo. with tickets available for only $10 on SeatGeek before the team travels to take on Colorado Rapids 2 at 7 p.m. CT on Sunday at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado. Fans can stream both Western Conference games live on MLSNEXTPro.com or follow @SportingKCII on X for updates.

Sporting Kansas City rallied for a 1-1 draw against the Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday night at Sporting Park as Dejan Joveljic scored his team-leading fifth goal of the season. Fans can tune in to 38 the Spot at 7 p.m. CT this Wednesday to watch a full match replay as KMCI-TV will re-air Sporting Kansas City matches throughout the 2026 season with the broadcasts available free over the air or via cable and satellite providers in the Kansas City region.

Fans can take advantage of free shipping on orders over $49 at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT on Wednesday with the code MLS49 (terms and exclusions apply), including hundreds of Sporting Kansas City items in youth, men's and women's sizes including the new Snoopy t-shirt and Americana pre-match jersey.

Fans are invited to join Parisi Coffee for the unveiling of their new Limited Release Official Soccer Capital of America® Coffee, which will launch with a special event featuring free hot and cold brew samples from 4-6 p.m. on May 7 at the Parisi Café inside Union Station. Proudly roasted in Kansas City and crafted with notes of brown sugar, dark fruit and citrus, the blend will be available for purchase online and in Parisi cafes.

Central Bank, which has launched a limited-edition Soccer Capital of America® debit card, is teaming up with Sporting Style for pop-up shops inside 11 different branches, including the Overland Park (7840 Metcalf Ave.) branch on Friday and the Independence (11206 E. US Hwy 24) branch on Saturday, for fans to browse exclusive Soccer Capital of America® merchandise from jerseys and hats to scarves and collectibles. Visit SoccerCapitalKC.com for upcoming pop-up dates and locations.

The Victory Run x Planet Fitness 5k will take place this Saturday at Sporting Park to raise funds for the The Victory Project in support of its mission to enhance the lives of children with cancer and create inclusive opportunities through soccer for youth with disabilities and limited financial resources. Registration is available online and all race entrants will receive a medal, t-shirt and custom bib.

The Sporting KC Academy will conclude the 2025-26 MLS NEXT campaign with a doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m. CT this Saturday at the Colorado Rapids. Fans can follow @SKCAcademy on X for updates.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 4, 2026

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