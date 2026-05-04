International Duty Roundup: Academy Player on National Team Duty in April

Published on May 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







An Inter Miami CF Academy player earned an international call-up this past April, representing his national team in a series of competitive friendlies. The opportunity marked another important step in his development, providing valuable experience on the international stage while continuing to highlight the strength of the Club's Academy pathway.

Here's a closer look at the Academy standout who featured for his country during the April international window:

Jefferson Moradel - Honduras U-17

Jefferson Moradel joined the Honduras U-17 squad as part of preparations for the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup 2026, set to take place in Qatar this November. The training camp and matches served as key preparation as the team builds toward the global competition.

Moradel traveled with Honduras to face Costa Rica U-17 in a pair of friendlies. Honduras recorded a narrow 1-0 defeat in the opening match before closing the window with a hard-fought 0-0 draw.

This exciting international experience reflects the Academy's continued growth and commitment to developing top-tier talent capable of competing at the highest levels.

For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy!







Major League Soccer Stories from May 4, 2026

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