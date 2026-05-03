Inter Miami CF Falls against Orlando City SC

Published on May 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami took the pitch with Dayne St. Clair in goal; Ian Fray, Micael, Maximiliano Falcón and Noah Allen formed the back four; Telasco Segovia, Rodrigo De Paul and Yannick Bright started in midfield; Luis Suárez, captain Leo Messi, and Berterame led the team in attack.

Match Action

Inter Miami took the lead in the 4th minute, with Fray heading home a precise delivery into the box from Segovia. The goal was Fray's first this regular season, while the assist took Segovia's tally to six as he continues to lead the team in assists.

Segovia doubled Inter Miami's lead from close range in the 25th minute to capitalize on a grounded ball from Messi after combining with Suárez down the left end of the box. The goal was the second for the Venezuelan midfielder this league campaign, while the assist was Messi's second.

Messi added a third for Inter Miami with a precise hit to the bottom-left corner in the 33rd minute, taking his tally to eight this regular season. Suárez's assist on the play was his second this regular season.

Orlando City turned the scoring around with goals in the 39th, 68th, 79th and the third minute of stoppage time for the final 3-4 scoreline.

Next Up

Next, Inter Miami will hit the road to visit Toronto FC at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada next Saturday, May 9 at 1 p.m. ET.

Stats

Possession:

MIA - 61%

ORL - 39%

Shots:

MIA - 25

ORL - 13

Saves:

MIA - 4

ORL - 7

Corners:

MIA - 10

ORL - 2

Fouls:

MIA - 19

ORL - 5

Mauricio Venegas







Major League Soccer Stories from May 2, 2026

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