Real Salt Lake Dominate Portland 2-0 to Earn First Clean Sheet of 2026

Published on May 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







SANDY, Utah (Sat.) - Real Salt Lake (6-3-1, 19 points, 5th West) dominated Portland Timbers (3-6-1, 10 points, 12th West), in decisive 2-0 victory on Saturday afternoon at America First Field in front of an 11th consecutive sellout crowd of 20,614, snapping a two-game slide.

Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni made three changes to his starting XI following the congested three-match week that saw RSL fall in two straight matches for only the 19th time in the five-year, now 193-game Mastroeni era. Veteran DF DeAndre Yedlin was back out on the pitch, along with FW Morgan Guilavogui and RSL Golden Boot leader, FW Sergi Solans. The three bringing experience, speed and precision passing to the lineup.

Real Salt Lake pushed into the attack early, creating multiple scoring opportunities before MF JuanMa Sanabria sent a ball up the field for Solans, who turned his defender before sending the ball wide for 19-year-old Zavier Gozo, who put a perfectly-placed, one-touch shot into the far right corner of the net, giving the home side the lead in the 10th minute of the match.

The Claret-and-Cobalt maintained possession firmly in the offensive end, with RSL "Iron Man" and Captain Rafael Cabral stepping up big in the 26th minute, making an impressive diving save in front of the goal. Just two minutes later, RSL countered off of a poor pass by Portland, moving the ball upfield to Sanabria, who took a touch into the box before sending it centrally for RSL star Diego Luna, who buried the ball in the back of the net to send his team up 2-0.

The second half continued much like the first, with Real Salt Lake pressing early and often, forcing Portland's goalkeeper to make multiple saves early. In the 61st minute, Mastroeni made his first substitution of the match, bringing on DF Philip Quinton in place of DF Justen Glad, who had played every minute of the season through all 10 games to this point.

Although scoreless in the second half, Real Salt Lake kept constant pressure, dominating possession to surge past Portland, snapping its two-game losing streak and earning the first clean sheet of the 2026 campaign.

The Claret-and-Cobalt now hit the road next Saturday, May 9, looking to continue its reignited momentum against FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 6:30pm MT, streaming exclusively on AppleTV.

GOAL SCORING SUMMARY: RSL 2: 0 POR

RSL: Zavier Gozo (Sergi Solans) 10': After receiving the ball up the field, Solans turned toward goal before shoveling a pass out wide to Gozo, who took a first-time shot with his right foot into the bottom right corner of the goal.

RSL: Diego Luna (JuanMa Sanabria) 28': After receiving the ball in the middle of the pitch, Luna passed out to JuanMa, who took a touch into the left side of the box before sending the ball directly back to Luna for a left-footed shot to the bottom right corner of the net.

NOTES FROM RSL 2: 0 POR

- RSL has now recorded a 51-10-19 (W-L-T) record when scoring first during the 193-game Mastroeni era

- The goal for Gozo today marks his third goal of 2026 and Solans' second primary assist of the season.

- Luna's goal marks his third of the 2026 campaign and 25th of his RSL career, now tied with Anderson Julio for 10th-most all time in RSL's 693-game MLS history

- RSL has now scored two or more goals in seven of its last nine matches

- Real Salt Lake is 13-4-2 (W-L-T) in its last 19 matches at home since June 1, 2025

- Until today, Justen Glad had appeared in every minute of RSL's first ten matches; his substitution leaves Cabral and Caliskan as the last two 2026 RSL Iron Men remaining

- RSL's last clean sheet was October 4, 2025 against Colorado (1-0), making it 12 MLS matches since RSL's last shutout

LINEUPS:

Real Salt Lake (5-4-1): Rafael Cabral ©; Zavier Gozo (Zach Booth, 76'), DeAndre Yedlin, Justen Glad (Philip Quinton, 61'), Sam Junqua, JuanMa Sanabria; Diego Luna (Aiden Hezarkhani, 89'), Noel Caliskan, Stijn Spierings (Pablo Ruiz, 89'), Morgan Guilavogui; Sergi Solans (Victor Olatunji, 76')

Subs not used: Mason Stajduhar, Alex Katranis, Griffin Dillon, Dominik Marczuk

Head Coach: Pablo Mastroeni

Portland TImbers (4-3-3): James Pantemis; Brandon Bye, Alex Bontig (Ian Smith, 59'), Finn Surman © (Kamal Miller, 46'), Jimer Fory; David Da Costa, Cole Bassett (Alexander Aravena, 59'), Jose Caicedo; Antony, Kevin Kelsy (Gage Guerra, 90+1'), Kristoffer Velde

Subs not used: Ariel Lassiter, Felipe Mora, Sawyer Jura, Diego Chara, Trey Muse

Head Coach: Phil Neville

Stats Summary: RSL / POR

Shots: 25 / 11

Shots on Goal: 15 / 2

Saves: 2 / 13

Corner Kicks: 6 / 2

Fouls: 16 / 12

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

POR: Jimer Fory (Yellow Card - 60')

POR: Ian Smith (Yellow Card - 82')

RSL: JuanMa Sanabria (Yellow Card - 85')







Major League Soccer Stories from May 2, 2026

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