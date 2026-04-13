San Jose Earthquakes Forward Jack Skahan, Midfielder Niko Tsakiris Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday
Published on April 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes forward Jack Skahan and midfielder Niko Tsakiris have been named to Major League Soccer's Team of the Matchday for Matchday 7. Skahan opened his 2026 account in Saturday night's 3-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City, scoring his fourth and fifth career MLS goals to give San Jose a lead they would not relinquish. Tsakiris assisted on both strikes, recording his third and fourth assists of the season and the sixth and seventh of his MLS career.
Facing an early 1-0 deficit, San Jose would answer before the break in the 45th minute, as Tsakiris took on multiple defenders down the right wing and delivered a perfect low cross for Skahan, who clinically finished to equalize 1-1.
After intermission, the Quakes went right back to work and took advantage of a transition moment in the 49th minute when Benji Kikanović initiated a loose ball in his own box. Beau Leroux collected it and San Jose was off to the races. Preston Judd took the pass and laid it back for a streaking Tsakiris, who pushed it across midfield for a sprinting Judd down the right wing. Judd drew the last defender and dished it to Skahan, who calmly placed his shot from the middle of the opposing box into the back of the net to give San Jose a 2-1 lead.
Click here to download media assets from Saturday's match
This is Skahan's first MLS Team of the Matchday recognition this season and second overall. This is the second MLS Team of the Matchday recognition for Tsakiris this season and third of his career.
The Black and Blue now return home next Wednesday, April 15, to face Phoenix Rising FC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32. Kickoff from PayPal Park is set for 7 p.m. PT and will stream live on Paramount+, as well as air on CBS Sports Golazo Network. The Quakes return to MLS play next Sunday, April 19, on the road against LAFC. Kickoff from BMO Stadium is slated for 4 p.m. PT and will air globally on Apple TV (English/Spanish) as well as via local radio on KSFO 810 AM (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM (Spanish).
MLS TEAM OF THE MATCHDAY (MATCHDAY 7)
Forwards: Julian Hall (RBNY), Rafael Navarro (COL), Brian White (VAN)
Midfielders: Alhassan Yusuf (NE), Adri Mehmeti (RBNY), Patrick Yazbek (NSH), Jack Skahan (SJ)
Defenders: Timo Baumgartl (STL), Maya Yoshida (LA), Kosi Thompson (COL)
Goalkeeper: Drake Callender (MIN)
Coach: Matt Wells (COL)
Bench: Matt Freese (NYC), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (CHI), Japhet Sery Larsen (PHI), Kyle Duncan (MIN), Jesús Bueno (PHI), Josh Atencio (COL), Niko Tsakiris (SJ), Diego Rossi (CLB), Kevin Kelsy (POR)
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