Dignity Health Sports Park to Host 11th Edition of Campeón de Campeones on Saturday, July 25

Published on April 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - Liga MX, in conjunction with TelevisaUnivision, announced today that Campeón de Campeones, the Mexican championship match between the winners of the two most recent league tournaments. The annual event will return to Los Angeles for the 11th edition of the marquee event played in the United States on Saturday, July 25, at a kickoff time to be announced.

For the tenth consecutive occasion, Campeón de Campeones will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park, home of the six-time MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy in Carson, Calif.

Tickets for the event will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, April 16 at 2:00 p.m. PT on axs.com and by calling 877-3GALAXY (877-342-5299). LA Galaxy Season Ticket Members will have access to an exclusive pre-sale with special-priced tickets on Thursday, April 16 at 10:00 a.m. PT. LA Galaxy Season Ticket Members will receive an email from the LA Galaxy with ticket presale information. An exclusive American Express Card Member Presale will be available starting on Wednesday, April 15 at 10:00 a.m. PT. Groups of 10+ will also receive $5 off tickets when they call 877-3GALAXY (877-342-5299) to secure their group seats.

The 2025 Liga MX Apertura champion, Toluca, will face off against the 2026 Liga MX Clausura winner, which will be decided on Sunday, May 24, to determine the absolute champion of Liga MX - the 2026 Campeón de Campeones - for the 2025-2026 season.

The Campeón de Campeones match will broadcast live on Univision, TUDN, TUDN Radio and the TUDN app at 5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. ET.

Liga MX and TelevisaUnivision have partnered with AEG Sports and the LA Galaxy for the management of the event. Additional details about the event, including media accreditation for Campeón de Campeones, will be announced at a later date.

Campeón de Campeones is sponsored by Metro by T-Mobile, Official Sponsor of Liga MX.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.