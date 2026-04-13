Match Preview: Nashville SC at Club América
Published on April 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
Here are five things to know for the second and decisive leg of Nashville SC and Club América's home and away Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinal series that will be decided on aggregate:
The primary tiebreaker for each Concacaf Champions Cup home and away series is away goals scored. With the series even at zero after Leg One, the Boys in Gold will advance to the Semifinal Round for the first time with a win or any draw other than 0-0 Tuesday night.
If Nashville and Club América play another scoreless draw in regulation Tuesday, 30 minutes of extra time will be played followed by a penalty shootout if necessary.
Tuesday's match will be Nashville SC's first ever in Mexico. The Boys in Gold have played in the United States, Canada and the Dominican Republic during the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Nashville SC goalkeeper Brian Schwake, who is unbeaten in 16 of his first 17 starts for Nashville SC at 12W-1L-4D, has four shutouts in five Champions Cup starts this season.
The winner of the series will move on to face the winner of the Club Tigres UANL (LIGA MX) and Seattle Sounders Quarterfinal matchup in the Champions Cup Semifinals beginning the week of April 27. Tigres leads the series 2-0 on aggregate.
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