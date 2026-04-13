Rafael Navarro Named Player of the Matchday Following Brace Performance

Published on April 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







Colorado Rapids striker Rafael Navarro has been named the Player of the Matchday following his three-goal contribution performance in the Rapids' 6-2 rout of Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday in Matchday 7. His two goals and assist moved the Brazilian into second place on the league's goal contribution rankings this year with 9 on the season (5g, 4a).

His brace marked the sixth multi-goal game in his Rapids career, joining Conor Casey on the all-time records.

Navarro first assisted Josh Atencio's 17th-minute goal, setting up the play that saw Atencio crashing into the box and slotting home a far-post shot for the second Rapids goal of the night.

The Brazilian striker got on the scoresheet himself late in the second half, finding himself unmarked in the eighteen and slamming home a pass from new teammate Georgi Minoungou. The goal officially moved Navarro into sole possession of sixth-most goals in club history, surpassing Chris Henderson and Cole Bassett for the milestone. He reached the achievement in 73 fewer matches than either former Rapid.

Navarro put the finishing touch on the resounding home win in stoppage time. After Paxten Aaronson drew a foul in the box, it was Navarro that would step up to the spot to take the penalty kick. Houston's 'keeper guessed correctly, but Navarro's powerful strike found the back of the net for his second goal of the night to close out the match.

This is Navarro's second Player of the Matchday honor, the first coming in August 2025 after he recorded a similar three-goal contribution appearance at home against Atlanta United FC.

Navarro, Head Coach Matt Wells, midfielder Josh Atencio and defender Kosi Thompson were all named to the Team of the Matchday for their contributions to the 6-2 victory.

The Rapids remain at altitude for two matchups this week--first, a 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 contest against Union Omaha on Tuesday before welcoming 2025 MLS Cup Champions Inter Miami CF to Empower Field on Saturday for the club's 30th Anniversary Match, presented by UCHealth.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 13, 2026

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