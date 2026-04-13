St. Louis CITY SC Begins U.S. Open Cup Journey Facing FC Tulsa on Wednesday Night
Published on April 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
St. Louis CITY SC hosts FC Tulsa in the Round of 32 of the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday night, with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. CT. Every CITY SC U.S. Open Cup match this season will be streamed live on CBS Sports Plus and Paramount+.
How to Watch
Stream: Paramount+
Paramount+ (English): Mike Watts (play-by-play), Devon Kerr (analyst)
Radio: KYKY Y98.1 FM (English), KXOK 102.9 FM (Spanish)
Radio Talent (English): Joey Zanaboni (play-by-play), Dale Schilly (analyst)
Radio Talent (Spanish): Santiago Beltran (play-by-play), Hector Vega (analyst)
St. Louis and the U.S. Open Cup
St. Louis' rich U.S. Open Cup legacy spans more than 100 years, highlighted by 10 championships. The city's first title came in 1920 when Ben Millers defeated Fore River Rovers. Other local champions include St. Louis Scullins Steel (1922), St. Louis Stix, Baer & Fuller F.C. (1933, 1943), Central Breweries (1935), Simpkins-Ford (1948, 1950), Kutis SC (1957, 1986), and Busch Seniors (1988).
St. Louis CITY SC vs. FC Tulsa
Wednesday's match will be the first ever meeting between St. Louis and Tulsa. CITY SC began its Open Cup journey with a commanding 5-1 victory over Union Omaha in 2023 and then once again defeating Omaha 2-0 in 2025 with goals from Joey Zalinsky and João Klauss.
Scouting FC Tulsa
Union Omaha began their 2026 Open Cup run in the first round facing Little Rock Rangers and winning 4-2. In the second round, they won 1-0 against fellow USL Championship team, San Antonio FC, courtesy of a goal from forward Remi Cabral.
Tulsa enters Wednesday's match in 9th place in the USL Championship Western Conference with a 1-2-2 record and five points. They most recently fell 1-0 to Orange County SC. Four different players for FC Tulsa have scored one goal including Bailey Sparks, Kalil ElMedkhar, Owen Damm, and Rémi Cabral. Two players have recorded assists including Delentz Pierre and Owen Damm.
Major League Soccer Stories from April 13, 2026
- St. Louis CITY SC Begins U.S. Open Cup Journey Facing FC Tulsa on Wednesday Night - St. Louis City SC
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- Rafael Navarro Named Player of the Matchday Following Brace Performance - Colorado Rapids
- Revolution Kick off 2026 U.S. Open Cup Campaign against Rhode Island FC on Tuesday - New England Revolution
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- LA Galaxy Defender Maya Yoshida Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 7 - LA Galaxy
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Other Recent St. Louis City SC Stories
- St. Louis CITY SC Begins U.S. Open Cup Journey Facing FC Tulsa on Wednesday Night
- St. Louis CITY SC Academy Players Kane Kraus and Eddie Niles Called up to U.S. U-16 Men's National Team for the 2026 Vertex Cup
- St. Louis CITY SC Heads to Texas to Face FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium
- Energizer Park Continues to Set Standard for Sustainable Sports Venues
- St. Louis CITY SC Comes Back with Late Goal to Draw NYCFC 1-1 on the Road