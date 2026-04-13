Three-Time GRAMMY Award Winner T.I. to Headline Atlanta United's HBCU Night, Presented by Truist, on April 18
Published on April 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced HBCU Night - the club's matchday experience honoring Black excellence, culture and the legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities - will include a halftime performance from homegrown international superstar T.I. when the club hosts Nashville SC on Saturday, April 18 (7:30 p.m. ET, Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor).
Other elements of HBCU Night 2026 include Atlanta United traditions featuring actress and Clark Atlanta University alumna Taylor Polidore Williams, an all-star Atlanta University Center drumline, and Clark Atlanta University alumnus Fly Guy DC serving as in-game co-host. Additionally, Truist will present scholarships to students at local HBCUs and will activate a bracelet-making station showcasing school colors in the Home Depot Backyard.
Williams, who stars in Netflix's hit drama "Beauty in Black," will participate in pre-match festivities, including "ATL UTD HBCU Night: Conversations & Careers in Sports Panel presented by Truist," a discussion with fellow HBCU alumni who operate in sports and entertainment.
"I'm so excited to be a part of HBCU Night with Atlanta United," said Williams. "There's nothing like the energy, pride, and culture we bring. I can't wait to experience every matchday moment with the fans and the city of Atlanta."
"I've built my career on bridging culture, energy and real moments and that's exactly what I'm bringing to matchday," said Fly Guy DC. "As an HBCU alum, I'm excited to bring authentic energy and real crowd connection, making sure every fan in the stadium feels like they're part of every moment."
The HBCU Day 2026 drumline, comprising members of Clark Atlanta University's "Mighty Marching Panthers" Marching Band and Morehouse College's "House of Funk" Marching Band, will deliver pregame, in-game and halftime performances. The percussionists will provide a pre-match soundtrack as they join the Supporters March from Lot 17 into Mercedes-Benz Stadium before kickoff. In-game, the group will take their sound into the Supporters Section before joining T.I. on the Supporter Stage for a special halftime show.
An HBCU Night ticket pack is available now, including a seat for the match, access to the pre-match panel, a limited-edition crossbody bag and pin set. Tickets for every Atlanta United home match are available for purchase at ATLUTD.com/tickets.
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