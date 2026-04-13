Columbus Crew Play Orlando City SC to 1-1 Draw

Published on April 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







The Columbus Crew tied, 1-1, against Orlando City SC at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on Sunday, April 12.

Since the start of their 2023 MLS Cup winning season, the Black & Gold have scored 203 regular season goals (league-best 67 in 2023, Club-record & sixth-most in single MLS season 72 in 2024; 55 in 2025; nine in 2026), the second-most in MLS during that timespan.

Over the last 71 home matches across all competitions, the Black & Gold have won 41 and only lost nine contests (21 draws), dating back to the 2023 season. The Crew have also only lost eight of their past 54 MLS regular season home matches (31-8-15).

Forward Diego Rossi scored the Black & Gold's equalizer in the 80th minute, his third goal of 2026.

Rossi notched his 82nd MLS goal, the third-most amongst active players behind Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar (84) and Vancouver Whitecaps FC's Brian White (83).

Midfielder Taha Habroune scooped the through-ball to Rossi, recording his first assist of the season and third career.

Tonight's attendance at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field was 19,834.

The Black & Gold travel to face the Richmond Kickers in the Round of 32 of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup at City Stadium on Wednesday, April 15 [7:30 p.m. ET / Paramount+ / Alt 105.7 FM (English)].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew at Richmond Kickers

Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Round of 32

Wednesday, April 15 - 7:30 p.m. ET - City Stadium (Richmond, Va.)

TV: Paramount+

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English)







Major League Soccer Stories from April 13, 2026

Columbus Crew Play Orlando City SC to 1-1 Draw - Columbus Crew SC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.