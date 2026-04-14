Gameday Guide: Your Complete Guide to Our Open Cup Matchup with Union Omaha
Published on April 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 kicks off Tuesday night at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park! The Rapids will be hosting USL League One side Union Omaha for the first time in these clubs' history. Check out all the info for this historic, midweek matchup below
Whether you're cheering on the 'Pids from the stands, your couch, or favorite bar, make sure to download the Rapids App! Fans can access tickets, get in-game notifications like real-time scores, stats and highlights and use the interactive map to find what they need at DSGP.
Gate B Open | 6:30 p.m.
Enter through Gate B for Tuesday's match. Only the East side of the stadium will be open for the match, seating between Sections 102-118 is general admission and first come, first served.
Rush to Kickoff | 7:10 p.m.
BE IN YOUR SEATS for the pregame countdown to kickoff! We've got new pyro, hype videos and more to welcome the team to the pitch that you won't want to miss Ã°Å¸ââ¬
KICKOFF vs Union Omaha | 7:30 p.m.
In-Stadium Info
TICKETS: Single-game tickets are still available on the official Rapids site here.
PARKING: Parking at DSGP is FREE! Enjoy the game without having to pay any additional parking fees when you arrive.
HEALTH AND SAFETY: Visit our official stadium Health & Safety guide here to stay informed on what to expect on gameday.
A-Z GUIDE: Find all stadium and gameday-related information at our A-Z Guide here.
WEATHER: Keep up to speed on all weather announcements here until we kick off! In the event of inclement weather, visit our Weather Updates page or download the Colorado Rapids app and enable location-based notifications to receive real-time updates on delays.
For all of your in-stadium gameday needs, such as parking, health & safety measures, and concessions, check out our official Gameday page.
Can't Make It To The Game?
Stay up to date on lineups, in-game stats and alerts and postgame content in the new Rapids App, available in the App Store and Google Play.
Stream the game on Apple TV.
Listen along on Altitude Sports Radio 950 AM
Catch all the action on our social media channels at @ColoradoRapids
Find exclusive pregame content, highlights and postgame interviews on our YouTube channel and website.
Major League Soccer Stories from April 13, 2026
- Dignity Health Sports Park to Host 11th Edition of Campeón de Campeones on Saturday, July 25 - LA Galaxy
- LA Galaxy Weekly - LA Galaxy
- Gameday Guide: Your Complete Guide to Our Open Cup Matchup with Union Omaha - Colorado Rapids
- St. Louis CITY SC Begins U.S. Open Cup Journey Facing FC Tulsa on Wednesday Night - St. Louis City SC
- LA Galaxy Appoint Jessica Jacobi as Chief Marketing Officer - LA Galaxy
- Three-Time GRAMMY Award Winner T.I. to Headline Atlanta United's HBCU Night, Presented by Truist, on April 18 - Atlanta United FC
- Rafael Navarro Named Player of the Matchday Following Brace Performance - Colorado Rapids
- Revolution Kick off 2026 U.S. Open Cup Campaign against Rhode Island FC on Tuesday - New England Revolution
- Colorado Rapids Forward Rafael Navarro Voted MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob ULTRA for Matchday 7 - MLS
- Orange and Blue Earn First Win of the Year Behind Debut Goal for Niang - FC Cincinnati
- SKC Begins U.S. Open Cup Play on Tuesday - Sporting Kansas City
- Match Preview: Nashville SC at Club América - Nashville SC
- LA Galaxy Defender Maya Yoshida Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 7 - LA Galaxy
- Wells, Navarro, Atencio, Thompson Take over Team of the Matchday 7 - Colorado Rapids
- San Jose Earthquakes Forward Jack Skahan, Midfielder Niko Tsakiris Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday - San Jose Earthquakes
- Roman Celentano Says his Mantra for 2026 Is Working Towards Small Improvements Everyday - FC Cincinnati
- Houston Dynamo FC Announce Multiyear Partnership with Leading IT Services Provider I-Tech Support, Inc. - Houston Dynamo FC
- Columbus Crew Play Orlando City SC to 1-1 Draw - Columbus Crew SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids Stories
- Gameday Guide: Your Complete Guide to Our Open Cup Matchup with Union Omaha
- Rafael Navarro Named Player of the Matchday Following Brace Performance
- Wells, Navarro, Atencio, Thompson Take over Team of the Matchday 7
- Thompson, Navarro Braces Propel Rapids to 6-2 Rout of Houston Dynamo
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