LA Galaxy Defender Maya Yoshida Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 7

Published on April 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - MLS announced today that LA Galaxy defender Maya Yoshida has been named to the Team of the Matchday for Matchday 7 following his performance in the club's 2-1 road victory over Austin FC at Q2 Stadium. As the captain of the side in the contest, Yoshida opened the scoring with a first half header to spark the Galaxy to three points on the night.

Three days after eclipsing 700 appearances in his professional career, Yoshida took the pitch for LA for the 99th time as a member of the Galaxy. In the 34th minute, Marco Reus lofted a high corner to the back post, and the longtime Japan National Team captain rose up above his defender to head the Galaxy in front 1-0 enroute to the club's first road win of the season. The goal was his first of the 2026 campaign, his seventh for the Galaxy since joining the club in 2023, and the 35th of his career.

Team of the Matchday (Matchday 7)

F: Julian Hall (RBNY), Rafael Navarro (COL), Brian White (VAN)

M: Alhassan Yusuf (NE), Adri Mehmeti (RBNY), Patrick Yazbek (NSH), Jack Skahan (SJ)

D: Timo Baumgartl (STL), Maya Yoshida (LA), Kosi Thompson (COL)

GK: Drake Callender (MIN)

Coach: Matt Wells (COL)

Bench: Matt Freese (NYC), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (CHI), Japhet Sery Larsen (PHI), Kyle Duncan (MIN), Jesús Bueno (PHI), Josh Atencio (COL), Niko Tsakiris (SJ), Diego Rossi (CLB), Kevin Kelsy (POR)







Major League Soccer Stories from April 13, 2026

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