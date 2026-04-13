Wells, Navarro, Atencio, Thompson Take over Team of the Matchday 7

Published on April 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







Colorado Rapids Head Coach Matt Wells, striker Rafael Navarro, midfielder Josh Atencio and defender Kosi Thompson were all named to Major League Soccer's Team of the Matchday on Monday for their performances in the Rapids' resounding 6-2 victory over Houston Dynamo FC at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park in Matchday 7. ¬â¹

This is the first appointment to the Team of the Matchday for Wells as the Rapids' leader since arriving to the league in December, and first honor for Atencio and Thompson for their showings on the pitch.

Marking the third home win of the season to remain perfect at altitude, Colorado secured all three points after Navarro and Thompson both recorded braces and Atencio notched his first goal with the club. Combined, the three collected seven total goal contributions on Saturday night to seal the Rapids' victory.

Wells' appointment to the Team of the Matchday comes just seven games into his tenure as a Head Coach in MLS. The former Tottenham Hotspur assistant has already made an extensive impact on the Rapids' model and performance as the side has scored 19 goals in seven games, surpassing a club record for first-year Head Coaches that was previously set in 2019 (15 goals).

Navarro's appointment to the Team of the Matchday is his third of the season (Matchday 3, Matchday 5). The Brazilian striker recorded his fourth and fifth goals of the season for his 32nd and 33rd as a member of the Rapids, securing his spot as the sixth-highest goalscorer in club history.

With his two goals and assist on Saturday, the Rapids' No. 9 has now posted the second-most goal contributions in MLS this season with nine (5g, 4a).

Navarro first assisted Atencio's 17th-minute goal before notching two second-half goals himself, marking his sixth multi-goal game as a Rapid.

Thompson's integration to his new side might have been quick, but his impact on the pitch was even faster. The newly-acquired defender found the back of the net just five minutes into Saturday's match, following up with another goal just inside the second half to earn him his first career brace and a defining debut with his new club.

The Toronto native became the third Rapids player to record a brace in their club debut and the first since 2001 (Raul Diaz Arce). Thompson joins Marcelo Balboa (1996) as the only defenders in club history to record a brace in their club debuts.

Thompson also assisted Atencio's first-half goal, bringing his goal contributions on the night to three in front of the home crowd.

Atencio's goal on Saturday marked his first as a Rapid and earned the midfielder his first Man of the Match honor from the supporters packing the stands of DICK'S Sporting Goods Park.

His 17th-minute strike from the top of the box capitalized on the early momentum built by Thompson and Navarro to propel the Rapids to another four goals scored on the night.

The Rapids will look to build on the energy and confidence of Saturday's performance in their next regular season match against Eastern Conference foe, Inter Miami, in the club's 30th Anniversary Match, presented by UCHealth, at Empower Field this Saturday.

Team of the Matchday - Matchday 7

F: Julian Hall (RBNY), Rafael Navarro (COL), Brian White (VAN)

M: Alhassan Yusuf (NE), Adri Mehmeti (RBNY), Patrick Yazbek (NSH), Jack Skahan (SJ)

D: Timo Baumgartl (STL), Maya Yoshida (LA), Kosi Thompson (COL)

GK: Drake Callender (MIN)

Coach: Matt Wells (COL)

Bench: Matt Freese (NYC), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (CHI), Japhet Sery Larsen (PHI), Kyle Duncan (MIN), Jesús Bueno (PHI), Josh Atencio (COL), Niko Tsakiris (SJ), Diego Rossi (CLB), Kevin Kelsy (POR)







Major League Soccer Stories from April 13, 2026

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