LA Galaxy Weekly
Published on April 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy's midweek matches continue this week as the club hosts Deportivo Toluca FC in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday, April 15 (FS2, TUDN) at 6 p.m. PT at Dignity Health Sports Park. The Galaxy will then travel back to Texas, to take on FC Dallas in MLS action on Saturday, April 18 (Apple TV) at 5:30 p.m. PT at Toyota Stadium.
LA Galaxy vs Deportivo Toluca FC - Wednesday, April 15
After a 4-2 loss to Toluca in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals, the Galaxy will host the Liga MX side at Dignity Health Sports Park for the decisive second leg, with a semifinal berth on the line. In the opening match, LA secured two crucial away goals from forward Gabriel Pec, the competition's leading scorer, and midfielder Marco Reus, who now has six goal contributions in his last six matches. With the awaygoals tiebreaker currently in their favor, the Galaxy can advance with a 2-0 or 3-1 victory. A 4-2 win would force extra time, while any loss would eliminate LA from the competition.
LA Galaxy vs FC Dallas - Saturday, April 18
Through 85 all-time regular-season meetings, the Galaxy hold a narrow edge over FC Dallas with a 37-35-13 record, outscoring Dallas 140-129. In 42 matches played in Dallas, LA has a 9-26-7 record. Galaxy legend Landon Donovan leads the all-time series with 12 goals, while fellow club icon Cobi Jones tops the assist chart with 11. Waco, Texas native Edwin Cerrillo, will return to face his childhood club when the Galaxy take on FC Dallas, with defender John Nelson also squaring off against his former team.
LA Galaxy Youth Soccer Camps
LA Galaxy Youth Soccer Camps return this summer, running from June through August at locations in Carson and Torrance. Open to players ages 6-16 of all skill levels, the camps provide a fun and challenging environment led by certified professional coaches focused on topquality development. With registration now open and spots filling quickly amid high demand for summer soccer programs, families are encouraged to sign up early. For more information and to register, visit https://youth.lagalaxy.com/camps/
Major League Soccer Stories from April 13, 2026
- Dignity Health Sports Park to Host 11th Edition of Campeón de Campeones on Saturday, July 25 - LA Galaxy
- LA Galaxy Weekly - LA Galaxy
- Gameday Guide: Your Complete Guide to Our Open Cup Matchup with Union Omaha - Colorado Rapids
- St. Louis CITY SC Begins U.S. Open Cup Journey Facing FC Tulsa on Wednesday Night - St. Louis City SC
- LA Galaxy Appoint Jessica Jacobi as Chief Marketing Officer - LA Galaxy
- Three-Time GRAMMY Award Winner T.I. to Headline Atlanta United's HBCU Night, Presented by Truist, on April 18 - Atlanta United FC
- Rafael Navarro Named Player of the Matchday Following Brace Performance - Colorado Rapids
- Revolution Kick off 2026 U.S. Open Cup Campaign against Rhode Island FC on Tuesday - New England Revolution
- Colorado Rapids Forward Rafael Navarro Voted MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob ULTRA for Matchday 7 - MLS
- Orange and Blue Earn First Win of the Year Behind Debut Goal for Niang - FC Cincinnati
- SKC Begins U.S. Open Cup Play on Tuesday - Sporting Kansas City
- Match Preview: Nashville SC at Club América - Nashville SC
- LA Galaxy Defender Maya Yoshida Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 7 - LA Galaxy
- Wells, Navarro, Atencio, Thompson Take over Team of the Matchday 7 - Colorado Rapids
- San Jose Earthquakes Forward Jack Skahan, Midfielder Niko Tsakiris Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday - San Jose Earthquakes
- Roman Celentano Says his Mantra for 2026 Is Working Towards Small Improvements Everyday - FC Cincinnati
- Houston Dynamo FC Announce Multiyear Partnership with Leading IT Services Provider I-Tech Support, Inc. - Houston Dynamo FC
- Columbus Crew Play Orlando City SC to 1-1 Draw - Columbus Crew SC
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Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- Dignity Health Sports Park to Host 11th Edition of Campeón de Campeones on Saturday, July 25
- LA Galaxy Weekly
- LA Galaxy Appoint Jessica Jacobi as Chief Marketing Officer
- LA Galaxy Defender Maya Yoshida Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 7
- LA Galaxy Take on Austin FC on Saturday, April 10 at 11:30 a.m. PT on FOX and Apple TV