LA Galaxy Weekly

Published on April 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy's midweek matches continue this week as the club hosts Deportivo Toluca FC in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday, April 15 (FS2, TUDN) at 6 p.m. PT at Dignity Health Sports Park. The Galaxy will then travel back to Texas, to take on FC Dallas in MLS action on Saturday, April 18 (Apple TV) at 5:30 p.m. PT at Toyota Stadium.

LA Galaxy vs Deportivo Toluca FC - Wednesday, April 15

After a 4-2 loss to Toluca in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals, the Galaxy will host the Liga MX side at Dignity Health Sports Park for the decisive second leg, with a semifinal berth on the line. In the opening match, LA secured two crucial away goals from forward Gabriel Pec, the competition's leading scorer, and midfielder Marco Reus, who now has six goal contributions in his last six matches. With the awaygoals tiebreaker currently in their favor, the Galaxy can advance with a 2-0 or 3-1 victory. A 4-2 win would force extra time, while any loss would eliminate LA from the competition.

LA Galaxy vs FC Dallas - Saturday, April 18

Through 85 all-time regular-season meetings, the Galaxy hold a narrow edge over FC Dallas with a 37-35-13 record, outscoring Dallas 140-129. In 42 matches played in Dallas, LA has a 9-26-7 record. Galaxy legend Landon Donovan leads the all-time series with 12 goals, while fellow club icon Cobi Jones tops the assist chart with 11. Waco, Texas native Edwin Cerrillo, will return to face his childhood club when the Galaxy take on FC Dallas, with defender John Nelson also squaring off against his former team.

LA Galaxy Youth Soccer Camps

LA Galaxy Youth Soccer Camps return this summer, running from June through August at locations in Carson and Torrance. Open to players ages 6-16 of all skill levels, the camps provide a fun and challenging environment led by certified professional coaches focused on topquality development. With registration now open and spots filling quickly amid high demand for summer soccer programs, families are encouraged to sign up early. For more information and to register, visit https://youth.lagalaxy.com/camps/







Major League Soccer Stories from April 13, 2026

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