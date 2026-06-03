Celebrate the Summer of Soccer with the LA Galaxy

Published on June 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES -- The LA Galaxy will be celebrating global soccer across Los Angeles this summer, hosting a series of fan events, match viewings, youth clinics, and community activations around the world's biggest soccer tournament. Fans are invited to join the club in Long Beach (June 11-27), Carson (July 4-7), and in Hermosa Beach (July 14-19) for the LA Galaxy Soccer Celebration presented by Spectrum, and at any of the additional events listed below.

From family-friendly clinics and outdoor movie nights to premium viewing experiences and live match parties, fans of all ages are invited to connect, celebrate, and experience the game together.

Visit lagalaxy.com/summerofsoccer for our interactive map and full event schedule.

June 6 | 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Street Food Cinema: LA Galaxy Night (Downtown LA)

Outdoor screening of Bend It Like Beckham with food trucks, entertainment, and LA Galaxy activations.

June 11-14 | Hours Vary

FIFA Fan Fest (LA Memorial Coliseum)

Experience the official FIFA Fan Fest with LA Galaxy soccer activations and fan experiences. More info: lacoliseum.com

June 12-25 | Hours Vary (21+)

Michelob ULTRA Pitchside Club (Santa Monica Pier)

Premium watch party experience with matches, interactive games, exclusive merch, and more. RSVP: MichelobULTRA.com/pitchsideclub

June 17 | 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Kids Club Beach Bash (El Segundo)

Family-friendly event featuring mini soccer games, challenges, and LA Galaxy prizes.

June 23 | 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Long Beach Day of Sports (Long Beach)

A full day of youth sports, soccer activities, and giveaways. Free for all ages.

June 28 and July 1, 2, 3, 9, 10 | Hours Vary

Common Space Viewing Parties (Hawthorne)

All-ages watch parties for select tournament matches.

July 2 | 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Food Pantry Pop-Up (Dignity Health Sports Park Parking Lot)

Community giveaway event supporting local families.

July 4 | 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Soccer Celebration - Carson (Galaxy Park)

Holiday celebration featuring a drone show and soccer festivities.

July 9 | Starting at 2 p.m.

Summer Vibes Concert Series (Manhattan Beach)

Enjoy live music alongside soccer games and LA Galaxy giveaways.

July 11 | 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.

City of Torrance Watch Party & Clinic (Torrance)

Free event with youth clinics, match viewing, food trucks, and family-friendly fun.

July 11 | 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

SteelCraft Activation (Bellflower)

Evening hangout with casual soccer games, interactive challenges, and prizes.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 3, 2026

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