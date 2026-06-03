San Jose Earthquakes to Take Part in Guinness Book of World Records Attempt on June 6 during Saturday Night Lights Closing Ceremony

Published on June 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes, in collaboration with the County of Santa Clara, the City of San José, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, the San José Police Department, and the City of San José Parks, Recreation & Neighborhood Services Department will host the Closing Ceremony for the Saturday Night Lights (SNL) youth futsal soccer program at Arena Green East on Saturday, June 6, at 10 a.m. Preceding the ceremony at 9:30 a.m., the youth soccer players and any other interested participants in the area will be invited to take part in an attempt to set the Guinness Book of World Record for Most People Keeping a Soccer Ball in the Air.

San José Mayor Matt Mahan, Santa Clara County Supervisor Otto Lee, District 8 City Councilmember Domingo Candelas, Earthquakes VP of Community Relations Robert Davis, San Jose Chief of Police Paul Joseph, San José Assistant City Manager Lee Wilcox and San José State University President Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson are slated to speak at the Saturday morning event. With the FIFA World Cup™ coming to the County of Santa Clara and the City of San José in just a few days, the Closing Ceremony and Guinness Book of World Records attempt are just the latest festivities celebrating the upcoming arrival of the largest sporting event on the planet and cultivating the excitement throughout the region for the beautiful game.

Saturday Night Lights is an eight-week spring program providing middle and high school youth with safe, supportive and free spaces to play futsal soccer on Friday and Saturday nights. Modeled after a successful initiative in New York City, Saturday Night Lights is designed to strengthen relationships between youth and public-safety partners, reduce exposure to negative influences during high-risk evening hours, and provide structured opportunities for young people to learn, play and grow. Following last year's successful pilot program at two locations and the shared commitment of city, county and community partners to invest in youth development and neighborhood safety, SNL has grown significantly and expanded across eight sites throughout San José in 2026.

SNL was made possible this year through collaborative funding by the San Jose Earthquakes Foundation, Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office through asset forfeiture, the County of Santa Clara, and the City of San José, along with a generous donation from PG&E.

The Guinness Book of World Records attempt for the Most People Keeping a Soccer Ball in the Air is part of a joint campaign conducted by the organization Count Us In called Where Football Lives, which has connected a multitude of fields, parks and playgrounds around the world. The San Jose Arena Green East participants will join more than 20,000 of their counterparts via a global broadcast where they will each juggle a ball for 10 seconds as a display and worldwide statement of unity, joy and purpose.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 3, 2026

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