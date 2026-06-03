BelicoFest Brings Música Mexicana to the Bay Area, Marking Inaugural Live Music Event at PayPal Park

Published on June 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - BelicoFest is making history in the Bay Area by landing at PayPal Park on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, marking the stadium's first-ever live music event. The lineup of artists, soon to be announced, is set to shape the current and future sound of música mexicana alongside crossover voices pushing the genre into new territory.

Home of Major League Soccer's San Jose Earthquakes since 2015, PayPal Park has hosted world-class soccer, community programming and large-scale sporting events, but never a concert. BelicoFest's arrival changes that, planting a flag for música mexicana in a market where the genre has long outpaced its live infrastructure.

"We're excited that BelicoFest is coming to PayPal Park for our inaugural live music event," said Earthquakes President Jared Shawlee. "San Jose has become a premier destination for sports and entertainment, and we're proud to add world-class concerts to our lineup."

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Now in its third year, BelicoFest, in partnership with Spotify, continues to build infrastructure around Musica Mexicana's rise in the U.S. The festival drew more than 30,000 fans in Phoenix in 2025 with Peso Pluma headlining, and its 2026 expansion into Los Angeles and San Jose signals a broader ambition: not just to grow, but to scale the genre's live footprint into the country's most culturally significant Latin markets.

"San Jose and the Bay Area have helped shape the growth of música mexicana for years; bringing Belicofest here is about honoring that and giving Northern California a festival experience built at the highest level," said Ramiro Bojorquez & Andrés Charvel, founders of For The Culture. "This marks the first time PayPal Park is hosting an event like this, and we know there is no better place for it out there."

BelicoFest is produced by For The Culture and backed by 515 Entertainment, the Mexico City-based promoter driving the brand's expansion across both sides of the border. That structure plugs directly into one of the largest live production infrastructures in the Southwest, built over two decades by co-founder Ramiro Bojorquez through a portfolio of vertically integrated event and production companies. The result is a festival that operates with the muscle of a major touring platform while keeping the cultural specificity of a community-built event.

That backing is no accident. For The Culture was founded by two operators with deep résumés in large-scale live entertainment. Bojorquez has produced more than 4,000 events over 20 years, scaling experiences from intimate 1,000-capacity rooms to full productions exceeding 60,000 people per day, and has worked with talent including Peso Pluma, Don Toliver, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and Avicii. Co-founder Andres Charvel brings a track record of executing some of the most ambitious live events in Mexico, including two sold-out stadium shows for Kanye West, 10-date runs for Shakira and multiple consecutive years of Circoloco in Mexico City.

BelicoFest is built around a simple premise: to reflect the audience it serves. That means programming that mirrors how música mexicana is lived, not just performed, and creating space for established headliners and next-generation voices to share the same stage.

Fans can sign up now at LAYLO for first access to tickets, plus exclusive lineup updates and festival news. For more information about BelicoFest, visit belicofest.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 3, 2026

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