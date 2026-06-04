Looking Back at San Diego FC's First Half of the Season

Published on June 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







With a new season comes new memories. San Diego FC wrapped up its first half of the MLS 2026 season at Snapdragon Stadium in May, creating unforgettable moments along the way. From matchdays to community events, SDFC continues to leave their mark in San Diego.

Here's a few moments from the first half of the season that we still can't get over.

CJ Dos Santos Called up to Represent Cape Verde for first-ever World Cup

SDFC goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos was named to Cape Verde's National Team's Official 26-Man Roster to for the FIFA World Cup 2026™. On Tuesday, May 19, Cape Verde announced that Dos Santos was one of three goalkeepers selected for the tournament. The goalkeeper joined Cape Verde during the March 2026 international window after formally making a FIFA-authorized switch to represent his father's country. The African nation is making their debut in the tournament this June.

XI Different Goal Scorers

The first half of the season included XI different goal scorers in all competitions, including SDFC's first appearance in the Concacaf Champions Cup and the MLS 2026 regular season. The goal scorers included wingers Anders Dreyer (7g) and Bryan Zamblé (2g), defenders Chris McVey (1g), Luca Bombino (2g), Manu Duah (1g), forwards Marcus Ingvartsen (11g), Alex Mighten (1g), Amahl Pellegrino (2g) and David Vazquez (6g) and midfielders Pedro Soma (1g) and Onni Valakari (3g). Across all competitions, the Club scored 37 goals.

Forward Marcus Ingvartsen Leads in Goals

Danish international Marcus Ingvartsen has taken the lead in goals scored with 11 since returning on a regular rotation for SDFC. In 2025, Ingvartsen missed most of the season due to injury. This season looks different for the forward as he has returned to the lineup consistently, recording his first brace against the Los Angeles Football Club on Saturday, May 2 and later recording another on Saturday, May 16 against FC Cincinnati.

RTD Graduate & Winger Bryan Zamblé Makes Debut with a Goal

Winger and Right to Dream Graduate Bryan Zamblé is already making a name for himself in a short span with SDFC. The 18-year-old signed with the Club on his birthday, February 19, and made his debut two days later at SDFC's MLS Home Opener on Saturday, February 21 against CF Montréal. It only took four minutes for Zamblé to score his first-ever MLS goal. He later scored his second goal on Saturday, May 23 against the Vancouver Whitecaps. In seven appearances, he has scored two goals and recorded 132 minutes, but he's just getting started.

The First-Ever Bobblehead

On Saturday, May 16, SDFC gave away the first-ever bobblehead, presented by Sharp HealthCare. The 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year and SDFC winger Anders Dreyer made an instant impact with the Club, becoming a fan favorite. Last season, Dreyer went out to the community on a paletero bike, surprising fans while handing out paletas and giveaways. A paletero is a street vendor who sells paletas (Mexican ice pops) from a pushcart. In honor of the nickname given to him by the city, SDFC gave away 20,000 Anders Dreyer "El Paletero" Bobbleheads against FC Cincinnati. The one-of-a-kind bobblehead marks the first-ever bobblehead in Club history.

SDFC U16 Academy Coming Soon

As part of the Right to Dream community, the Club announced the addition of a U16 team to its San Diego FC Academy. SDFC is committed to developing young players, providing opportunities through a clear structure, and the U16 squad further cements the Club's long-term player development pathway. The Academy's U16 will begin competition in the 2026-27 MLS NEXT Season.

Successful 18 Days of Community

SDFC is making an impact on and off the pitch. In honor of Community Night, the Club celebrated 18 Days of Community spotlighting its five core community pillars: Community Service, Football Entrepreneurship, Football Growth, Military Community Outreach, and Parks and Pitches. The Club was able to raise a total of $88,807 for local organizations through a silent auction and donations. Throughout the 18 Days of Community, the Club hosted 21 community events and activations, including 32 SDFC player touchpoints and 36 hours of impact delivered. Each beneficiary also received $18,000.

We have enjoyed making memories with you, the fans, and we look forward to being back at Snapdragon Stadium with our SDFC family. Be a part of the action and join SDFC when they kick off the second half of the season on July 25!







Major League Soccer Stories from June 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.