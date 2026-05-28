The Global Game Arrives this Summer

Published on May 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







From beach views and live music to chants, flags, and matchday energy, fans can experience the FIFA World Cup 2026™ together at Fit Social in Mission Beach. Throughout San Diego, fans can celebrate the game that unites the world through San Diego FC's Soccer Celebration, presented by Adriana's Insurance.

The global game returns this June 11 through July 19, 2026. While San Diego won't host matches, fans across the city can still experience the energy of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ with SDFC throughout the tournament's 39-day run.

Every four years, the world stops to watch as football's biggest nations compete on the global stage. This year's tournament expands to 48 teams divided into 12 groups of 4 teams, but there can only be one champion.

For SDFC players, the opportunity to experience the World Cup on home soil carries special meaning, especially for Los Angeles native and SDFC forward David Vazquez.

"I think just having the World Cup here is going to bring all the cultures together. I get to see the players that I grew up watching," said Vazquez. "I'm excited to see Neymar. I think it'll bring so much joy, not only to me, but to everybody in the world to see their favorite players in the World Cup."

The Los Angeles native hopes to play in the World Cup one day, but for now he's excited to cheer on the players he grew up watching. The global game is the perfect opportunity for fans who aren't familiar with soccer to experience it on a larger scale.

Opening weekend at Fit Social will include performances featuring Baja Beach Fest, K-Pop Club Night, If You See Me You See Me, Por La Mañana, DJ Dynamiq & friends, with more to be announced. The celebration will bring together fans of all ages through a shared love of the game. In addition to the performances, fans can participate in event activations daily, including giveaways, pop-ups, interactive experiences, and more.

Although the Club may be on an MLS break, soccer continues this summer in San Diego. Fans can still cheer on the Chrome and Azul, including Panama captain Aníbal Godoy and Cape Verde international CJ Dos Santos, as they represent their nations on football's biggest stage.

SDFC veteran and Swedish American defender Christopher McVey shared how he hopes younger fans become involved with soccer through the experience of the World Cup.

"I think it would be a really cool experience for them to get to see it up close and feel what the World Cup is like," said McVey. "I think it's really cool for a lot of young people. Hopefully it will be a lot of good vibes and energy and everything like that around the cities as well."

As a sports city, SDFC aims to bring San Diego's diverse communities, culture, passion, and energy together throughout the tournament with their Soccer Celebration.

"Bringing the community together and different cultures, I think it could help San Diego a lot. I think there's a lot of backgrounds here," said Vazquez. "I think this is huge for San Diego to have, and eventually, it would probably bring more events here."

SDFC goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos will represent Cape Verde in the nation's first-ever FIFA World Cup 2026™ appearance. He encourages fans to visit Mission Beach this summer to not only cheer him on in his debut but also to connect with fans from different communities.

"I think the fans should stop by because this is most definitely the biggest sporting event in the world, and this is a way for everybody to come together in a sporting environment front, not just from a competitive and sports perspective, but just from a humanity standpoint," said Dos Santos. "It's an amazing way for people to be drawn together and to unite during these tough times in our world right now. There's no better way to unite and to provide that togetherness than through sports and competition and through the beautiful game."

SDFC returns to action on Wednesday, July 22 on the road against the Colorado Rapids before hosting FC Dallas at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, July 25, presented by Alaska Airlines.

Can't make it to Mission Beach? Fans can join Chula Vista or Little Italy locations for select matches. Learn more about the free event and RSVP to experience the FIFA World Cup 2026™ with SDFC this summer.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.