Rapids Host 30th Anniversary Match against Inter Miami at Empower Field at Mile High

Published on April 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Colorado Rapids (4-3-0, 12 points, 6th West) return to downtown Denver for one of the most anticipated matches of the 2026 season, hosting Inter Miami CF (3-1-3, 12 points, 3rd East) in the club's 30th Anniversary Match on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff at Empower Field at Mile High is set for 2:30 p.m. MT, with coverage available on Apple TV, Altitude Sports Radio, Tico Sports Spanish Radio, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.

Saturday's match marks a return to the venue where it all began for the Rapids, as the club celebrates three decades of history in a match set to be played in front of one of the largest crowds of the season. The interconference matchup pits a surging Western Conference side against one of the Eastern Conference's top teams, with both clubs level on 12 points entering Matchday 8.

The Rapids enter the match in strong form following a commanding 6-2 victory over Houston Dynamo FC in league play, one of the club's most complete attacking performances of the season. The Rapids followed that result with a disciplined 1-0 win over Union Omaha in the U.S. Open Cup, securing their place in the Round of 16 for the first time since 2023 and building momentum across competitions.

The attacking play from Colorado has been especially dominant at home this season. Across their three home matches in league play, the Rapids have scored 12 goals while conceding just three, extending to a 13-3 margin across all competitions. The 12 goals mark a new club record for goals scored through the first three home matches of a season, surpassing the previous mark of eight set in 1996.

The Rapids' strong start in front of goal extends beyond home form. Through seven matches this season, Colorado has recorded 19 goals, setting a new club record for goals scored in that span and surpassing the previous mark of 15 set in 1998.

Colorado's success this season has been fueled by one of the youngest rosters in Major League Soccer. With an average age of 23.88 years, Colorado currently stands as the youngest team in MLS, translating one of the league's most youthful rosters into immediate on-field production.

Leading the charge is forward Rafael Navarro, who sits atop the club in multiple attacking categories, including goals (5), assists (4) and shots on goal (14). Navarro's ability to both finish and create has made him one of the most dangerous forwards in MLS through the opening stretch of the season.

Midfielder Paxten Aaronson continues to drive play in the final third, leading the club with 18 key passes while adding consistent goal contributions. His creativity and movement between the lines have been central to Colorado's attacking identity.

On the other side, Inter Miami is led by global icon Lionel Messi, who enters the match as the club's leading scorer with five goals this season. Miami's attack is complemented by playmakers such as Telasco Segovia, who leads the team with four assists, giving the Eastern Conference side multiple threats in the final third. The club enters Saturday's match under new leadership following the departure of former head coach Javier Mascherano earlier this week, with Guillermo Hoyos set to lead the First Team during the transition.

Saturday's match not only serves as a celebration of the club's 30-year history, but also presents a key early-season benchmark for Colorado. With momentum building and a home crowd behind them, the Rapids will look to continue their run of form against one of the league's most high-profile opponents.

Matchup History:

Regular Season Record against IMCF: 0-0-1 | Home: 0-0-0 | Away: 0-0-1

Last Regular Season Meeting: April 6, 2024: 2-2 draw @ IMCF

Milestones to Watch:

Rafael Navarro

Navarro, 33, is four goals shy of tying John Spencer for fifth place on the club's all-time goals list.

He is also one multi-goal game away from tying Paul Bravo for most multi-goal games in club history.

Team Connections:

Rapids defender Noah Cobb made nine appearances with Inter Miami goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo for Atlanta in 2021.

Rapids head coach Matt Wells was an assistant coach at Tottenham while Inter Miami defender Sergio Reguilón was a player from 2023-25.

Rapids defender Miguel Navarro made nine appearances with Inter Miami midfielder Telasco Segovia for La Vinotinto from 2023-25, including eight World Cup Group Stage matches.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 17, 2026

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