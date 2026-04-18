LAFC Hosts San Jose Earthquakes for Kids Day at BMO Stadium on Sunday

Published on April 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) will host the San Jose Earthquakes, presented by First 5 California, for Kids Day at BMO Stadium this Sunday, April 19. The MLS Sunday Night Soccer clash kicks off at 4 p.m. PT and will be available to watch on Apple TV as well as throughout Korea on Coupang Play and SPOTV. Fans can also tune into local radio coverage on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and 1230 AM K-Radio (Korean); national coverage will be available on Sirius XM FC 157.

The Black & Gold (5-1-1; 16 pts) enters Sunday's match sitting third in the Western Conference standings, one place and two points behind the Earthquakes (6-1-0; 18pts). LAFC holds a 12-7-1 record against San Jose all-time in MLS play, including a 9-1-1 mark at home. Both teams have proven to be stout defensively so far this season and are tied for the fewest goals conceded in the league at two each. At the other end of the pitch, both squads have been prodigious offensively with LAFC's 15 goals scored tied for second most in the league and the Quakes' 13 not far behind.

The match comes during a busy stretch for a Black & Gold side that, in addition to maintaining a lofty position in the league table, qualified for the Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinals by defeating the competition's reigning champions Cruz Azul 4-1 on aggregate in a home-and-away series that ended earlier this week in Mexico. Through league and cup play, LAFC's defense - led by veteran goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who leads MLS with six clean sheets - has impressed by setting club and MLS records for shutouts with six straight to start the regular season.

For more LAFC stories, fans can tune into LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the Black & Gold, every Saturday at 10 p.m. PT on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13).

MATCH INFORMATION:

Matchup: LAFC vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Kickoff: Sunday, April 19, at 4 p.m. PT

Where: BMO Stadium; Los Angeles, CA

Watch: Apple TV, Coupang Play & SPOTV (Korea)

Listen: 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), 1230 AM K-Radio (Korean), Sirius XM FC 157







Major League Soccer Stories from April 17, 2026

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