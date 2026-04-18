Saturday Night Lights Expands

Published on April 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes, in collaboration with the County of Santa Clara, the City of San José, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, the San José Police Department, and the City of San José Parks, Recreation & Neighborhood Services Department and are proud to announce the return and expansion of Saturday Night Lights (SNL), an eight-week spring program providing middle and high school youth with safe, supportive spaces to play futsal soccer on Friday and Saturday nights.

Following last year's successful pilot program at two locations, Saturday Night Lights has grown significantly and will now purposefully expand across eight sites throughout San José. The program kicks off Friday, April 17, and Saturday, April 18, offering free, weekly futsal programming designed to promote physical activity, mentorship, and positive community engagement. This year's participating sites include:

Bascom Community Center (1000 S Bascom Avenue)

Seven Trees Community Center (3590 Cas Drive)

Washington United Youth Center (921 S. First Street, Suite B)

Alviso Youth Center (5040 N. First Street)

Latino College Prep Academy (14271 Story Road)

Davis Middle School (5035 Edenview Drive)

George Leyva Middle School (1865 Monrovia Drive)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley - Smythe Clubhouse (2195 Cunningham Avenue)

The program will conclude on Saturday, June 6, with a collective Closing Ceremony ahead of the FIFA World Cup™ arriving to the County of Santa Clara and San José just one week later.

Saturday Night Lights is made possible through collaborative funding by the San Jose Earthquakes Foundation, Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office through asset forfeiture, the County of Santa Clara, and the City of San José, along with a generous donation from PG&E.

"Expanding Saturday Night Lights from two to eight sites in a World Cup year is a big step forward for our community," said Earthquakes VP of Community Relations, Robert Davis. "There is real energy around the game right now, and we see that as an opportunity to create safe, consistent spaces for youth to play, connect and grow. What makes this program special is the level of collaboration behind it-from the City to the County to SJPD to our community partners and more-we're all aligned around showing up for our kids in a meaningful way."

"For some young people, having a safe place to go on a Friday or Saturday night can make all the difference," said Mayor Matt Mahan. "Saturday Night Lights creates that space-connecting youth with mentors, teammates and opportunity. After a strong pilot, we're expanding this program to new neighborhoods because we know it helps keep kids on track and communities safe."

"Saturday Night Lights is about more than just soccer-it's about creating safe and welcoming spaces for our young people to connect, build confidence, and stay on a positive path," said Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors President Otto Lee. "I'm proud that our District 3's financial contribution is helping to expand the program's reach, so more youth and families can benefit from across our community."

"As our excitement grows for the World Cup, we are proud to showcase the soccer skills of Santa Clara County's youth," said Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen. "Who is the next Brandi Chastain? The next Landon Donovan? This effective program takes kids vulnerable to dangerous situations where they don't belong and puts them under the lights to show their talent, where they truly belong."

"Saturday Night Lights shows what's possible when a community comes together for its youth," said San José Police Chief Paul Joseph. "By creating safe, positive spaces, we're not just keeping young people engaged, we're building stronger neighborhoods and a brighter future for San José."

"Two years ago, I championed funding to expand youth sports opportunities in my district, which co-created the Saturday Night Lights program in East San José," said Councilmember Domingo Candelas. "Today, I'm proud to see this futsal initiative grow into a citywide effort, expanding access and creating safe spaces where our youth can thrive."

Modeled after a successful initiative in New York City, Saturday Night Lights is designed to strengthen relationships between youth and public-safety partners, reduce exposure to negative influences during high-risk evening hours, and provide structured opportunities for young people to learn, play and grow.

The expansion to eight sites reflects the program's growing momentum and the shared commitment of city, county and community partners to invest in youth development and neighborhood safety.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 17, 2026

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