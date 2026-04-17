The Assist: Orlando City SC vs. Houston Dynamo FC - April 18, 2026

Published on April 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Saturday, April 18, 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: Apple TV

English Radio: AM 810 Fox Sports Radio Orlando

Spanish Radio: Mega 97.1

Portuguese Radio: Nossa Rádio 1160 AM-WRLZ

The Story:

The most recent match came back in 2023 when the two sides squared off in the Group Stage of Leagues Cup. The match ended in a 1-1 draw with Duncan McGuire finding the back of the net for the Lions. Orlando would go on to win the end-of-regulation shootout, going a perfect 5-5 from the penalty spot after Houston missed its first penalty kick.

In the Lions' last match, they booked a place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday night, earning a 1-0 victory over FC Naples at Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Tyrese Spicer scored the game-winning goal, which marked his first of the 2026 campaign and his third all-time for the Lions across all competitions.

Orlando's last MLS regular season match against Columbus marked the return from injury for captain Robin Jansson. The Swede is Orlando City's most-capped and longest-serving player ever, sporting 239 appearances and over 21,000 minutes in all competitions for the club. After conceding a league-record 16 goals across their previous three road games, Orlando did not allow a single goal in Jansson's 78 minutes on Sunday. Quote of the Week:

"Houston is a strong team, they have a good roster, and we respect them like we respect all of our opponents. We are thinking about us and working on our ways and strategies and preparing for the game like always."

- Interim Head Coach Martín Perelman

Current Form:

Lions' Last Match: Orlando City 1, FC Naples 0 (4/15/26, Paradise Coast Sports Complex)

Goal-Scorers: Tyrese Spicer

Competition: 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Dynamo's Last Match: Houston 4, El Paso Locomotive FC 1 (4/15/26, Shell Energy Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Ondřej Lingr, Mateusz Bogusz, Nicholas Markanich, Ezequiel Ponce; Beto Avila

Competition: 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 2-2-3 (Home: 1-0-3, Away: 1-2-0)

Last Matchup: ORL 1 (5), HOU 1 (4) (7/21/23, Inter&Co Stadium)

Next Up: Orlando City vs. Charlotte FC

Date & Time: Weds., April 22, 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Broadcast: Apple TV

Competition: MLS Regular Season







Major League Soccer Stories from April 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.