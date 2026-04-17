The Assist: Orlando City SC vs. Houston Dynamo FC - April 18, 2026
Published on April 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Orlando City SC News Release
The Need to Know:
Date & Time: Saturday, April 18, 7:30 p.m. ET
Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
Competition: MLS Regular Season
Where to Watch/Listen:
Broadcast: Apple TV
English Radio: AM 810 Fox Sports Radio Orlando
Spanish Radio: Mega 97.1
Portuguese Radio: Nossa Rádio 1160 AM-WRLZ
The Story:
The most recent match came back in 2023 when the two sides squared off in the Group Stage of Leagues Cup. The match ended in a 1-1 draw with Duncan McGuire finding the back of the net for the Lions. Orlando would go on to win the end-of-regulation shootout, going a perfect 5-5 from the penalty spot after Houston missed its first penalty kick.
In the Lions' last match, they booked a place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday night, earning a 1-0 victory over FC Naples at Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Tyrese Spicer scored the game-winning goal, which marked his first of the 2026 campaign and his third all-time for the Lions across all competitions.
Orlando's last MLS regular season match against Columbus marked the return from injury for captain Robin Jansson. The Swede is Orlando City's most-capped and longest-serving player ever, sporting 239 appearances and over 21,000 minutes in all competitions for the club. After conceding a league-record 16 goals across their previous three road games, Orlando did not allow a single goal in Jansson's 78 minutes on Sunday. Quote of the Week:
"Houston is a strong team, they have a good roster, and we respect them like we respect all of our opponents. We are thinking about us and working on our ways and strategies and preparing for the game like always."
- Interim Head Coach Martín Perelman
Current Form:
Lions' Last Match: Orlando City 1, FC Naples 0 (4/15/26, Paradise Coast Sports Complex)
Goal-Scorers: Tyrese Spicer
Competition: 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
Dynamo's Last Match: Houston 4, El Paso Locomotive FC 1 (4/15/26, Shell Energy Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Ondřej Lingr, Mateusz Bogusz, Nicholas Markanich, Ezequiel Ponce; Beto Avila
Competition: 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
Against the Opposition:
Series Record: 2-2-3 (Home: 1-0-3, Away: 1-2-0)
Last Matchup: ORL 1 (5), HOU 1 (4) (7/21/23, Inter&Co Stadium)
Next Up: Orlando City vs. Charlotte FC
Date & Time: Weds., April 22, 7:30 p.m. ET
Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
Broadcast: Apple TV
Competition: MLS Regular Season
Major League Soccer Stories from April 17, 2026
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- Inter Miami CF Set to Visit Colorado Rapids this Saturday - Inter Miami CF
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: April 17, 2026 - New England Revolution
- The Assist: Orlando City SC vs. Houston Dynamo FC - April 18, 2026 - Orlando City SC
- LA Galaxy Begin Two-Game Road Trip against FC Dallas on Saturday, April 18 at 5:30 p.m. PT - LA Galaxy
- Minnesota United's 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One, Game 3 Victory over Seattle Sounders FC Voted by Fans as the Club's Moment of the Decade - Minnesota United FC
- Orlando City SC Names Sebastián Setti Interim Assistant Coach - Orlando City SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel East for an Interconference Matchup Versus Orlando City SC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Concacaf Announces Champions Cup Semifinal Schedule for LAFC-Toluca Series - Los Angeles FC
- San Diego FC Raises Nearly $90,000 for Local Organizations Through "18 Days of Community" Campaign and Community Night Presented by California Bank & Trust - San Diego FC
- Nashville SC Hosting Tigres UANL at GEODIS Park April 28 in Concacaf Champions Cup Semis - Nashville SC
- CF Montréal Take on Red Bull New York at Stade Saputo this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
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- Revolution Host Columbus Crew on Saturday Night - New England Revolution
- Real Salt Lake Return Home Saturday to Host West Power San Diego FC - Real Salt Lake
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Cy-Fair (Houston) Native Mattheo Dimareli as Homegrown Player - Houston Dynamo FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando City SC Stories
- The Assist: Orlando City SC vs. Houston Dynamo FC - April 18, 2026
- Orlando City SC Names Sebastián Setti Interim Assistant Coach
- Orlando City SC Set for U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 Trip to New England on April 29
- Orlando City SC Advances to U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 with 1-0 Win over FC Naples
- Orlando City SC Splits Points in 1-1 Draw with Columbus Crew