New England Revolution Academy Highlights: April 17, 2026
Published on April 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution Academy's Under-14s and Under-13s continued MLS NEXT spring action last Saturday, with both teams sweeping Bayside FC at the Revolution Training Center.
The U-14s blanked Bayside FC, 4-0, on Saturday, highlighted by a brace from forward Dylan Armah (2012 - Providence, R.I.), and a goal-and-assist performance from midfielder Marlon Quijada (2012 - Ashland, Mass.). Armah opened the scoring for New England in the 13th minute, off a feed from Quijada. In the span of one minute, the Revolution scored back-to-back goals through Quijada and Armah to close out the first half. Forward Gavin Rybak (2012 - Andover, Mass.) set up Nolan Nairn (2012 - Springfield, Mass.) for the final goal to round out New England's win. In goal, James Warren (2012 - Wellesley, Mass.) and Xavier Farone (2012 - Plainville, Conn.) split time between the posts to help preserve the team's seventh shutout of the year.
Also in MLS NEXT action, the U-13s fought to a 5-3 win over Bayside. Forward Isaiah Adeseko (2013 - Albany, N.Y.) headlined the game for New England, tallying a hat trick, while also adding an assist. Fellow forward Amare Laurent (2014 - Windsor, Conn.) also contributed to New England's offensive efforts, finding the scoresheet twice with a goal and assist. Forward Lucas Williams (2013 - Attleboro, Mass.) and midfielder Kento Chamovitz (2013 - Newton, Mass.) each provided a helper in the victory.
The New England Revolution Academy continues MLS NEXT spring competition this weekend, as the U-18s, U-16s, and U-15s play New York City FC at York College on Saturday, April 18. Click here to learn more about the New England Revolution Academy.
UNDER 14s
New England Revolution U-14s vs. Bayside FC U-14s
Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Revolution Training Center
New England Revolution 4, Bayside FC 0
Scoring Summary:
NE - Dylan Armah (Marlon Quijada) 13'
NE - Marlon Quijada (Julian Gomez) 38'
NE - Dylan Armah (Ayden Gomes) 39'
NE - Nolan Nairn (Gavin Rybak) 55'
Revolution U-14s: James Warren; Julian Gomez, Ivan Pokinboroda, Darragh Nugent, Enrique Rosado; Luca Cicione, Sami Chao, Marlon Quijada; Jayden Lefter, Dylan Armah, Ayden Gomes
Substitutes Used: Drake Roberts, Asher Cotter, Gavin Rybak, Nolan Nairn, Xavier Farone
UNDER 13s
New England Revolution U-13s vs. Bayside FC U-13s
Saturday, April 11th, 2026 - Revolution Training Center
New England Revolution 5, Bayside FC 3
Scoring Summary:
BAY - 9'
NE - Kauan Nascimento (Isaiah Adeseko) 26'
NE - Amare Laurent (Lucas Williams) 47'
NE - Isaiah Adeseko (Kento Chamovitz) 52'
NE - Isaiah Adeseko (Amare Laurent) 54'
NE - Isaiah Adeseko (Unassisted) 57'
BAY - 62'
BAY - 76'
Revolution's U-13s: Kyle Surkont; Ollie Conlon, Myles Walsh, Ben Robinson, Noah Alcin; Lucca Alden-Dunn, Bryson Villota, Kento Chamovitz; Isaiah Adeseko, Kauan Nascimento, Lucas Williams
Substitutes Used: Petr Tsarev, Jimmy O'Connor, Mikey Miller, Austin Martin, Amare Laurent, Takefusa Maeda
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