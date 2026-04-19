Revolution Rally for 2-1 Win over Columbus Crew

Published on April 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (4-3-0; 12 pts.) won their fourth straight home game with a 2-1 comeback victory over the Columbus Crew (1-4-3; 6 pts.) on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium. With tonight's win, New England is now perfect through its first four home games for the third time in club history, and the first time since 2021.

After Columbus opened the scoring in the 25th minute, forward Dor Turgeman headed home the equalizer for his second goal of the season, with Luca Langoni recording his sixth assist of the campaign. In his 200th MLS appearance, captain Carles Gil delivered the decisive moment in the 85th minute, converting from the penalty spot for his first goal of 2026, becoming just the second player in club history to reach 50 goals and 50 assists in regular season play.

The match saw its first twist in the 17th minute when center back Brayan Ceballos was forced to exit with an injury. Ethan Kohler, who started the game in the midfield, shifted back to central defense for the remainder of the match. Columbus controlled the early tempo and nearly broke through for the opening goal with a close-range effort in the 23rd minute, but goalkeeper Matt Turner reacted instantly to deny the shot and keep the match level. The visitors continued to apply pressure and moments later found their opener as Diego Rossi skimmed a pass across the box to Max Arfsten, who cut back onto his right foot and curled his shot past Turner.

The Revolution were rejuvenated after the halftime break and needed less than 10 minutes to pull level. After Ilay Feingold drew a foul outside the box, Langoni delivered a driven service into the area for a diving Turgeman, who directed his header into the net for his fifth MLS goal. Langoni, who now owns a career-high six assists in the last five matches, ranks second in MLS helpers this season.

New England completed the comeback in the 85th minute after Turgeman was dragged down in the box, causing referee Tim Ford to signal to the penalty spot. Gil calmly slotted his penalty past Columbus' Patrick Schulte for his 50th regular season goal. Gil and Lee Nguyen are now the only players in Revolution history with 50 goals and 50 assists in league play. The tally also moved Gil past Nguyen into sole possession of first place for the club's most penalty kick goals (18). Turner also continues to climb the record books, as he became the second Revolution goalkeeper with 50 regular season victories.

The Revolution will now hit the road for another two-match week, starting with a visit to Atlanta United for a 7:45 p.m. ET kickoff on Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Wednesday's match airs on Apple TV in English and Spanish, and nationally on FS1. Listen via the radio on 98.5 The Sports Hub and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.

MATCH NOTES

The Revolution earned victories in each of their first four home games for the third time in club history (2005 & 2021).

New England surpassed 100,000 minutes played across all competitions as a club in the 72nd minute of Saturday's match.

The Revolution have tallied four goals off set pieces this season.

Dor Turgeman scored his second goal of the season, his second straight match on the scoresheet. Turgeman now owns five goals and three assists in 10 career MLS appearances.

Luca Langoni provided the assist on the Turgeman tally, his team-leading sixth of the season - second most in MLS.

Carles Gil registered the 200th regular season appearance of his MLS career, marking the occasion with his first goal of the season from the penalty spot.

Gil is now the second player in club history to record 50 goals and 50 assists in regular season play, joining Lee Nguyen.

Gil also surpassed Lee Nguyen for sole possession of the club record with 18 penalty kick goals.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #7

New England Revolution 2 vs. Columbus Crew 1

April 18, 2026 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Referee: Tim Ford

Assistant Referee: Chris Wattam

Assistant Referee: Mike Nickerson

Fourth Official: Guido Gonzales Jr.

Video Asst. Referee: Brad Jensen

Assistant VAR: Mike Kampmeinert

Weather: 46 degrees and cloudy

Attendance: 16,257

Scoring Summary:

CLB - Max Arfsten 2 (Diego Rossi 1, Dániel Gazdag 1) 25'

NE - Dor Turgeman 2 (Luca Langoni 6) 54'

NE - Carles Gil 1 (Penalty Kick) 85'

Misconduct Summary:

CLB - André Gomes (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 70'

NE - Matt Turner (Yellow Card - Unsporting Behavior) 71'

CLB - Max Arfsten (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 87'

CLB - Rudy Camacho (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 90'+6

New England Revolution: Matt Turner; Will Sands, Mamadou Fofana, Brayan Ceballos (Peyton Miller 17'), Ilay Feingold; Brooklyn Raines, Ethan Kohler; Alhassan Yusuf, Carles Gil ©, Luca Langoni (Diego Fagundez 88'); Dor Turgeman (Eric Klein 90'+3).

Substitutes Not Used: J.D. Gunn; Tanner Beason, Andrew Farrell, Cristiano Oliveira, Griffin Yow, Marcos Zambrano.

Columbus Crew: Patrick Schulte; Malte Amundsen, Rudy Camacho, Sean Zawadzki ©, Steven Moreira; Max Arfsten, André Gomes, Dylan Chambost, Hugo Picard (Andrés Herrera 67'); Dániel Gazdag (Jamal Thiaré 67'), Diego Rossi.

Substitutes Not Used: Nicholas Hagen; Nariman Akhunzada, Sekou Bangoura, Yehven Cheberko, Owen Presthus, Cesar Ruvalcaba, Amar Sejdić.







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