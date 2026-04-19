Minnesota United Gets Third Consecutive Home Shutout Following 2-0 Win

Published on April 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







SAINT PAUL, MN - Minnesota United secured a 2-0 victory over the Portland Timbers Saturday night at Allianz Field, powered by first-half and second-half goals from Tomás Chancalay and Kelvin Yeboah. With the result, the Loons extended their winning streak to three consecutive regular-season matches while recording another strong defensive performance in front of the home crowd. Minnesota United now turns its attention to a midweek road test against FC Dallas on Wednesday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. CT at Toyota Stadium.

9' - Minnesota United created the first dangerous opportunity of the match through Kelvin Yeboah. The play began with Owen Gene driving through the middle third and into the attacking half. Near the top of the penalty area, Gene slipped a short pass to Joaquín Pereyra, who quickly found Yeboah on the left edge of the 18-yard box. Yeboah struck a left-footed effort that narrowly missed the far post.

13' - Portland Timbers earned a free kick just outside the penalty area, where David Da Costa stepped up to take the attempt. His shot sailed just over the crossbar

16' (1-0) - Tomás Chancalay opened the scoring for Minnesota United. Jefferson Díaz won possession near the end line inside the penalty area before cutting a pass back to Chancalay at the top of the box. The Argentine midfielder took a touch and fired a long-range strike into the back of the net for the opening goal.

30' - Portland generated a chance from the left flank as Jimer Fory delivered a cross into the penalty area. Felipe Mora met it with a header, but the attempt drifted wide of goal, resulting in a goal kick for Minnesota.

41' - Pereyra attempted a long-range shot from the right flank but Portland goalkeeper James Pantemis made the block and the ball went out for a Minnesota throw in.

44' - The Timbers nearly found an equalizer late in the half after Antony advanced down the left flank and sent a cross into the area that was deflected by Owen Gene. The loose ball found Kristoffer Velde on the right side, who then made an attempt but instead found Cole Bassett for a one-on-one opportunity with Drake Callender. Bassett's effort struck the left post before Minnesota cleared the danger.

60' (2-0) - Minnesota United struck on the counterattack and doubled its advantage. Pereyra, positioned on the right side in the middle third, played a long diagonal ball to Chancalay making a run into the box. Chancalay then squared a pass across goal to Yeboah, who calmly finished from close range.

85' - Cole Bassett laid a pass back for David Da Costa, who fired an attempt from the edge of the box, but Callender was well positioned to make a comfortable save.

88' - Alexander Aravena unleashed a long-range effort after receiving a pass from Bassett, forcing Callender into a diving save as the ball went out for a Portland Timbers corner kick.

GOAL SUMMARY

1-0 MIN - Tomás Chancalay (Jefferson Diaz) - 16'

2-0 MIN -- Kelvin Yeboah (Tomás Chancalay, Joaquín Pereyra) - 60'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

MIN - Tomás Chancalay (caution) - 26'

MIN - Nectarios Triantis (caution) - 73'

Notable Stats

3 - Tonight's match marked the third time during the 2026 season that Minnesota United has used the same starting lineup, all in consecutive matches.

1 & 5 - Midfielder Tomás Chancalay scored his first MNUFC goal in the 16th minute of tonight's match. This was the Argentine's 13th league goal since joining MLS in 2023. Additionally, Chancalay has five goal contributions (1 goal, 4 assists) in three games.

3 - Kelvin Yeboah has a three-game goal scoring streak, scoring a goal in his last three games. He now has five goals in eight games.

3 - Following tonight's victory, Minnesota United has earned three consecutive wins for the first time since the 2024 MLS regular season, when the club won three straight matches from April 21 through May 4.

3 - MNUFC goalkeeper Drake Callender recorded his third home clean sheet of the season in back-to-back home matches.

9 - With tonight's win, the Loons are now unbeaten in nine-straight home MLS games against the Portland Timbers, dating back to 2017. The record in that stretch of unbeaten matches is 7-0-2 (W-L-D).

ATTENDANCE: 19,617

BELL BANK MAN OF THE MATCH: Tomás Chancalay

LINEUPS:

Minnesota United XI: GK Drake Callender; D Anthony Markanich, Nicolás Romero (Devin Padelford 66'), Morris Duggan, Jefferson Diaz, Kyle Duncan; M Tomás Chancalay (Mauricio Gonzalez 74'), Owen Gene (Wil Trapp 74'), Nectarios Triantis, Joaquín Pereyra © (James Rodríguez 90'); F Kelvin Yeboah (Mamadou Dieng 90')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Alec Smir; D Kieran Chandler, DJ Taylor; F Bongokuhle Hlongwane

Portland Timbers XI: GK James Pantemis; D Jimer Fory, Alex Bonetig (Ariel Lassiter 80'), Finn Surman, Brandon Bye; M David Da Costa, Jose Caicedo, Cole Bassett; F Kristoffer Velde, Felipe Mora © (Kevin Kelsy 55'), Antony (Alexander Aravena 65')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Trey Muse; D Kamal Miller, Eric Miller, Ian Smith; M Diego Chara

UP NEXT:

MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ FC DALLAS

Toyota Stadium | Frisco, TX

04.22.2026 | MLS 2026 Regular Season | Match 9

7:30 p.m. CT (Apple TV/1500 ESPN)

MINNESOTA UNITED POST GAME QUOTE SHEET

HEAD COACH CAMERON KNOWLES

On overall thoughts on the match...

"Great from the guys who wanted to get off to a good start in the game, to score a relatively early goal. We talked about the importance of the first 15 minutes and then being able to finish strong. The guys did a really good job, created some good chances, managed some dangerous moments in transition. And that's largely what we talked about at halftime. If it becomes a transitional game and it starts to suit them and we didn't want that. We wanted to be able to try and have more control both on and off the ball. But I thought overall to bring those results that we've had on the road, to bring that home is really important and to keep that run of games and results going is really important."

On Tomás Chancalay's goal...

"It was really good, overall play too. You see we were in a position, Jeff [Jefferson Diaz] high up the field. We were able to win the ball and press again and turn them over, getting into a dangerous area. We've talked about before the game getting to the end line, the space that's available at the top of the box. The guys executed really well and it was a really well-taken finish. I'm really happy for him. He's been working so hard and doing so much and leaving so much out there. So it was great for him to get that reward."

On Tomás Chancalay's development and confidence...

"We were just excited to get him [Tomás Chancalay]. You could see how motivated he was right from day one. You could see how committed he was right from day one. Prior to getting injured in the league, he'd been doing really good stuff in MLS. He's a high ceiling guy. I'm just really happy, you know, because he started preseason with a lot to show and then came in healthy, came in fit, then had to leave. Then he comes back and starts building his way into the games. And as we've started each week, we're starting to see more and more out of him and the connection between him and Joaquín [Pereyra] and Kelvin [Yeboah] and how they can find each other. That's going to be really important for us."

On keeping the momentum at home...

"Three clean sheets at home is really big. Being able to go on the road and get wins is really important. But we need to be able to share, you know, three points with our supporters, and there's no better moment than that at the end of the game."

On Tomás Chancalay's assist and Kelvin Yeboah's goal in the second half...

"Fantastic. We've talked and we've spoken to you guys [the media] over a number of weeks about this. These guys trying to find each other and trying to create for each other and having that selflessness in front of goal. The more that we continue to see it, the better it is for the team. Tomás [Chancalay] has been fantastic."

On the team's turning point and momentum shift....

"The players have just really responded and you see their character. I think coming off the back of that and coming into that Seattle Sounders FC game at home was never going to be easy. And I think the way they approached that game, the way that they executed, you have to just give them all the credit because they did a fantastic job in sort of steadying the ship, creating a foundation, and really receptive to building on that in the last couple of weeks. We've done that largely on the road and now being able to bring that here home against a very good Portland Timbers team and you see how dangerous they are and the quality they have in moments. I am really pleased for the guys and the way that they've approached each week, that block of training that we were able to have. And now this run where we're in game, game, game, you know, recover and play. They just, the guys have been fantastic."

On there being any missed opportunities in that half...

"Yeah. It's always going to be the case. You look back and you see things that you review in hindsight that you'd want back. But the important thing is we took enough chances to win the game and we denied them enough chances to keep a clean sheet and to win the game. And like everything, we review the performance. We don't just review the result and continue to build and work towards the next one."

On expecting to see some of the players who have not had chances so far this season to have some more minutes during these next couple of weeks...

"We have to approach one game at a time, but certainly we'll be leaning on the squad. You see how hard it is and coming off 120 minutes for some guys in the [Lamar Hunt U.S.] Open Cup in the week, and then we add that game that congest the league schedule already moving forward. There's going to be opportunities for guys and certainly it's going to be tough. But there are also some guys that are just going to have to keep going and we've got a fantastic performance staff, we have a fantastic medical staff that will help get these guys turned around and ready for the next one. But we just keep taking it one game at a time."

On earning a victory over your former club...

"Just to get a win at home for Minnesota United, to be able to share that moment with our supporters is the most important thing. I have the utmost respect for the Portland Timbers and the opportunity they gave me as a player and the opportunity they gave me as a coach. They got me started in this role, and certainly I wouldn't get to sit here without the experiences that I had in Portland. And so It's great to see people that I have stayed in contact with and have a lot of time for. But first and foremost, it's just a great three points for Minnesota United and it's a great, great result for us to share with our supporters."

On the tactic of the start of the second half...

"Part of the message at halftime was trying to eliminate a lot of the transition moments. We didn't want to turn it into a game that was going end to end, and you saw that a little bit in the first half where we would attack forward quickly, they would come back, we would go, and it just got too stretched. So, trying to be a bit more settled on both sides of the ball. I think we saw more of that in the second half. Mauricio [González], coming into the game, did a really good job of securing the ball for us and creating some things going forward as well."

FORWARD KELVIN YEBOAH

On his chemistry with teammates Tomás Chancalay and Joaquín Pereyra...

"I think it's amazing. We were just talking about it, and it's really good. Joaquin [Pereyra] with the pass, Tomás [Chancalay] with the run, and me following up, I think we did it really well, and we have more and more connections, and I think it is really beneficial for us and for the team."

On what has been the key for Tomás Chancalay's performances recently...

"I think he [Tomás Chancalay] kept his cool, and he adapted really well in the team, and was also a little bit up to us to understand his game as he was new in the team. So the more connections, the more we spoke to each other. We built a connection, and we have an Italian and an Italian, so we have that connection too."

On what he needed to learn about Tomás Chancalay's game...

"I know that he [Tomás Chancalay] likes to drift out wide compared to Joaquín [Pereyra], that he likes the ball more in the middle, and he's very good in one vs. ones, and he also sees you without seeing you, so he's really good at that, and it has been really working well for us."

On his goal...

"It is really good to contribute and help the team to win, and I'm thankful for the team and the support."

On the team's five-game unbeaten streak...

"Since the turnout in the game where we lost, we've been working really well, and I think the connection between all the players from the bottom to the top is really helping."

On how head coach Cameron Knowles handled the loss to Vancouver Whitecaps FC...

"I think it was right in the middle, right in the middle in the sense of not being too upset with the team, but also not being too passive. He [Cameron Knowles] really helped us to give us the tips and be proactive and build the connection, and helping us build the connection between each other. He motivates us as a team and also as individuals, which I think is so key for a team like ours."

On how the team's mentality has changed since the loss...

"I think we understand more like we have to be patient with the ball, and we have to understand one another. I think this cohesion that we had as a team is really beneficial."

On what he saw from Jefferson Díaz on the play that ultimately led to him scoring...

"I saw Jefferson [Díaz], he gave me the look, so I saw he was passing to me, and I've already saw Tomás [Tomás Chancalay] behind on the top of the box. I know he was going to be there, and I just left the ball for him, and I know he has a great strike, so he was probably going to bury that one."

FORWARD TOMÁS CHANCALAY

On getting his first goal with Minnesota United...

"To be honest, I'm very happy and delighted to have scored my first goal here-on our home field, in front of our fans. It felt wonderful."

On getting an assist at home...

"I felt so good with the assist too. I feel good with the squad and really happy to score my first goal here at the [home] stadium with the fans and my first assist in front of the fans. I am really happy and I am really happy to help the team."

On having goal contributions throughout three regular-season matches...

"It is a really good moment for me. I am helping the team in three continuous games and I am really happy to help the team win games. The most important thing is that the team wins."

On putting his 100% in every game...

We [head coach Cameron Knowles and myself] talk a lot and we are working a lot together. He has helped me a lot with the position. This is a new position for me. We are working well and we are working hard. And now we see the results on why we are working there."

On scoring to help Minnesota United earn another victory...

"Honestly, I'm very happy with the goal. The truth is, I absolutely love scoring, but the most important thing for me is helping the team. I believe that today it went a long way toward helping the team win, and ultimately, that is what matters most.

On the fans supporting the team no matter the weather...

"Always. That is the most beautiful thing for us and that is why, whenever we come here, we always want to give the fans a victory to the fans who, despite the cold weather, still come out and support us. To be honest, I'm new here, I've only just arrived, and I am blown away by the support the fans show the team; I'm also incredibly happy to be able to experience it firsthand."

On the ball that was gifted to him...

"This ball is for my first goal with the club, it's something they do here in Minnesota. They gave it to me as a gift, so I'm very happy. They sent it home with me as a little keepsake."

On the goal celebration...

"I always did that in [New England] Revolution. It is a Mexican hat."

On leaving the New England Revolution and joining Minnesota United...

"I am motivated to stay here. They told me that New England did not want me but I am really happy here. The team put their confidence in me here in Minnesota. I'm happy to stay here and I want to help the team."

On how he feels with the team's run...

"I am happy. I am so happy with the team."

On what is the team doing differently during this last run...

"I believe that after the Seattle Sounders FC match, we worked extensively on some small details that we needed to fine-tune. And now it's all coming to light; we have truly excellent players with a great deal of quality. We simply needed to adjust a few details regarding our pressing and defensive approach and once we did that, it opened up many more opportunities for me as well as for Joaquín [Pereyra] and Kelvin [Yeboah] to contribute to the team."

On the good streak helping the team as they enter a congested calendar...

"Yes, absolutely. It is always much easier, much better, to work and make corrections coming off a win. We are prepared for whatever comes our way, and hopefully, we can handle it in the best possible manner. We're going to give it our all. It won't always be easy; in fact, it will always be tough. The MLS is a very difficult league. So we have to be prepared, and we have to stay fully focused on the matches ahead."

On the second goal having a hint of Argentine soccer...

"Yes, absolutely. Honestly, I'm grateful to be playing alongside Joaquín [Pereyra]; he's an incredible player. He delivered an amazing pass, and if there's one thing we know, it's where Kelvin [Yeboah] is and how we can help him score. So happy because the three of us did a great job, we have been doing it well and I hope it continues that way. "

On how he is preparing for two games this week...

"We have to be prepared. We also have to take care of ourselves a lot. [As a player] you have to be very smart in what happens during and outside of training. Also, what happens throughout the week in the few days we have to prepare. We have a great staff, a great team that supports and helps us a lot. With our staff's support, we will manage to carry out all these games. We also have great players who can enter the field and perform in a great way. I think all of the players that belong to the team are ready to play. Hopefully, we can take all these upcoming games in the best way."

On how he is adapting to living in Minnesota...

"The truth is that I feel really happy. I am a father with kids and a wife and we enjoy spending time together with the things that we need, we have it all. So we are really happy. The club [Minnesota United FC] welcomed us very well and helped us a lot with the first steps to be able to adapt. From now on, we are hoping for good things. For more good things to come."







Major League Soccer Stories from April 18, 2026

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