Inter Miami CF Signs Daniel Sumalla on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II

Published on April 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF announced today the signing of defender Daniel Sumalla to a short-term agreement from the Club's MLS NEXT Pro side, Inter Miami CF II. The center back will be available for selection for the team's upcoming away doubleheader against the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, April 18, and Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, April 22.

The call-up marks a significant milestone for the 17-year-old, who earns his first-ever First Team selection following a series of standout performances with Inter Miami CF II.

Sumalla made his professional debut in May 2025, earning a spot in the starting XI for Inter Miami II's MLS NEXT Pro regular season matchup against Philadelphia Union II. He went on to feature in all 17 matches for the side that season, establishing himself as a consistent presence in defense. To date, the young center back has totaled 21 appearances at the professional level for Inter Miami II.

Born in Miami, Sumalla relocated to Catalonia, Spain, at just one year old before returning to the United States in 2018. He developed through local clubs prior to joining the Inter Miami CF Academy's U-17 squad in 2024. After progressing to the U-19s the following year, Sumalla quickly earned promotion to Inter Miami CF II, continuing his rapid rise within the Club's pathway.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 18, 2026

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