Come out for Our Exclusive Select-A-Seat Experiences at Nu Stadium

Published on April 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Our historic inaugural season at Nu Stadium is underway, and you won't want to miss out on the action!

This is an invitation for prospective Season Ticket Members to come out and secure the best view at Nu Stadium in an exclusive Select-A-Seat experience. This is your opportunity to walk through our new home, see available sections, and tag the seat that will be yours all season long. No models. No mockups. Just seats inside the stadium.

Available seats will be marked for selection, and our team will guide you through a quick, approximately 30-minute experience to help you find the right location and secure your membership.

Upcoming Select-a-Seat Dates:

Wednesday, April 22 - 3-7 PM

Monday, April 27 - 4-8 PM

Friday, May 8 - 3-7 PM

Wednesday, May 13 - 4-8 PM

Friday, May 22 - 3-7 PM

Season Ticket holders also secure the best pricing for MLS regular season home games, priority access to playoffs and other competitions, discounts on food, beverage, merchandise, parking, and more!







Major League Soccer Stories from April 20, 2026

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