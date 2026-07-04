Inter Miami CF Honors Our Service Men and Women Overseas for the Club's Second Independence Day Initiative with Main Partner Lowe's

Published on July 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF staff joined forces with Main Partner Lowe's for the Club's second initiative to honor our country's brave service men and women overseas this Independence Day. This year, Inter Miami and Lowe's have committed to doubling last year's impact, with 60 heroes (30 men and 30 women) chosen to be the recipients of custom care packages, or 'HeroBoxes', in recognition of their brave service overseas.

Dedicated to providing physical and emotional support to our country's service members on deployment, HeroBox compiles the profiles of military heroes and provides them with a platform to request items they are in need of, or ones that simply remind them of their favorite people and places back home.

With a list of requests and supplies provided by Lowe's, Inter Miami staff came together last month to carefully craft the HeroBoxes, adding a surprise personal touch from the Club to each box which included personalized letters to the recipients.

"We are privileged to show our support for our country's brave service heroes this Independence Day with Lowe's," said Inter Miami CF Senior Director of Partnership Activation, Nicole Loscavio. "As we celebrate this July fourth, we are proud to continue our shared passion for year-round community support with Lowe's as we await the safe return home of our military personnel."

Inter Miami looks forward to continuing its community impact with Lowe's this season. Fans are encouraged to stay up to date with all of the Club's upcoming initiatives with Lowe's by visiting https://www.intermiamicf.com/community/.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 4, 2026

Inter Miami CF Honors Our Service Men and Women Overseas for the Club's Second Independence Day Initiative with Main Partner Lowe's - Inter Miami CF

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